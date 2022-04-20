WENATCHEE — The Mariachi Northwest Festival is back, after two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The concert is Friday at 7 p.m. in the Wenatchee High School auditorium. Tickets, which start at $25, can be purchased at mariachinorthwestfestival.com.
Eduardo Cortes-Selorio, Wenatchee High School mariachi director and Mariachi Northwest Festival chairman, said it is like a whole new event after the two-year break, and at the same time, it is like returning to a familiar place.
The festival’s headlining group, Mariachi La Voz de Mexico, features a familiar friend, maestro Juan Manuel Cortez. Cortez is a third-generation mariachi and has taught mariachi music at UCLA, East LA College, Cal State College and the Wenatchee School District. He was music director of the Northwest Festival for over 10 years.
“Maestro Cortez brings with him a group of professional musicians he has cultivated from the best mariachi groups in California, Texas and Mexico, such as Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán,” Cortes-Selorio said.
Voz de Mexico members are graduate-level music directors who are highly respected educators of mariachi programs in Santa Ana, Chapman College, Cal State Northridge, and more,” he said. “These experts will work with our Wenatchee School District students in workshops on Wednesday and Thursday during the day to perfect and hone their musical and concert skills.”
Bailadores de Bronce from Seattle is scheduled to appear. Cortes-Selorio said the troupe of talented dancers perform in traditional Mexican clothing from the different regions of the dances they perform and to watch them leaves one awe-struck, he said.
Mariachi Huenachi — the top group of musicians and vocalists from Wenatchee High School, will also perform. Cortes-Solorio said becoming a Mariachi Huenachi member “is the one that our students strive for. Most of them have been studying and performing since middle school.”
Mariachi Huenachi has earned a reputation as the best high school mariachi in the state of Washington, performing annually at dozens of events and festivals in and out of state, and has been recognized nationally, he said.
Cortes-Selorio coordinated this event previously when it was at the Town Toyota Center.
“However, while the venue has changed, the amount of work that goes into the planning and execution remains the same,” he said. “There is all the organization of the musicians’ lodging and travel, as well as securing several local sponsors, without whom we would not be able to make the festival a reality. Luckily, our valley always supports us.”
If you have never attended, you might be surprised that the audience is a beautiful mix of cultures representing our community, he said.
The audience is addressed in both English and Spanish so all feel welcome.
“Mariachi is different from a band concert, for sure. One of the biggest differences is that the students do not have any music sheets in front of them,” Cortes-Selorio said. “They must learn the pieces they play by heart. It is my honor to coordinate this great cultural event that brings our community together to celebrate our students’ progress and mastery of this type of music.”
It is an event that allows students of Mexican heritage a way to know and honor that heritage while sharing it with people who appreciate that, he said.
The audience is generally large, so with fewer tickets available, they may sell out quickly.
The event is sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank, Numerica Credit Union, and Wenatchee Valley College. Each will be awarding scholarships to our graduating students.
Central Washington University is the main sponsor, offering $20,000 worth of scholarships spread across four selected participating seniors.
“These announcements are surprises and the students who applied are so very anxious. In addition to this recognition, the audience will see how our students in Mariachi Huenachi have grown, matured, and mastered the skills they have been practicing for seven or more years, as well as take their new learning from the workshops and apply them,” Cortes-Selorio said.
This year, he said, will also include former Mariachi Huenachi students who have continued their studies in Mariachi music. They will perform on stage with our premiere group Mariachi La Voz de Mexico.