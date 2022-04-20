Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation will host a Piatigorsky Foundation concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in The Grove Recital Hall, Music and Art Center. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.

This event is made possible by the Woods family.

Evan Drachman established The Piatigorsky Foundation in 1990 in honor of his grandfather Gregor Piatigorsky. Piatigorsky deeply believed in the healing and inspirational power of classical music.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, features pianist Maxim Pakhomov and violinist Linda Rosenthal.

Maxim_Pakhomov_600x600px.jpg

Pianist Maxim Pakhomov.

Pakhomov, from a far east region in Russia, has appeared throughout Russia and has toured England, Scotland, Austria and Estonia in both solo and chamber music concerts.

LindaRosenthal-print.jpg

Violinist Linda Rosenthal.

Based in Juneau, Alaska, Rosenthal performs throughout North America, Europe and Asia in recitals, as a soloist with an orchestra and as a chamber musician.



Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?