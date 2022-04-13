WENATCHEE — The pop-rock group Smokey Brights are part of the Second Annual Black Box Concert Series at the Numerica Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, along with local artists Sett Garrido and Skyler Mehal.
Formed in a Seattle pizza parlor in the early 2000’s, the Smokey Brights feature music influenced by 1970s rock, vintage synthesizers and early MTV.
Alex Haley, director of programming for the PAC, said Smokey Brights are a little bit louder, but their music is designed to get folks to get up and move.
"We try to book bands that justify turning the stage into a dance floor and Smokey Brights is that band," Haley said in a press release.
Tickets start at $24. To purchase tickets, call (509) 663-2787, visit numericapac.org, or visit the Numerica PAC Box Office at 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Get a photo with Toto
Saturday morning at the PAC will belong to the dogs and any other well-behaved pet. Pet owners can get a free photo of their little buddy taken with the cast of the 2022 Apple Blossom Musical “The Wizard of Oz.” Photos will be taken in the PAC courtyard from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All pets must be on a leash and be well behaved around other pets.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.