Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — The pop-rock group Smokey Brights are part of the Second Annual Black Box Concert Series at the Numerica Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, along with local artists Sett Garrido and Skyler Mehal.

Formed in a Seattle pizza parlor in the early 2000’s, the Smokey Brights feature music influenced by 1970s rock, vintage synthesizers and early MTV.

Alex Haley, director of programming for the PAC, said Smokey Brights are a little bit louder, but their music is designed to get folks to get up and move.

ShowareSquare_BBC.jpg

Pop-rock group Smokey Brights from Seattle will play the Numerica PAC on Saturday.

"We try to book bands that justify turning the stage into a dance floor and Smokey Brights is that band," Haley said in a press release.

Tickets start at $24. To purchase tickets, call (509) 663-2787, visit numericapac.org, or visit the Numerica PAC Box Office at 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Get a photo with Toto

Saturday morning at the PAC will belong to the dogs and any other well-behaved pet. Pet owners can get a free photo of their little buddy taken with the cast of the 2022 Apple Blossom Musical “The Wizard of Oz.” Photos will be taken in the PAC courtyard from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All pets must be on a leash and be well behaved around other pets.



Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?