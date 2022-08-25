Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

"The Woman in the Library: A Novel" by Sulari Gentill (Poisoned Pen Press, $16.99, out June 7).

This deliciously tricky book-within-a-book-within-a-book structure won me over instantly. Australian author Gentill (whose previous works include "After She Wrote Him," winner of the Ned Kelly Award for Best Crime Novel) clearly had some fun with mirrors while plotting her book out: At its center is Freddie, a young Australian woman in Boston on a writing fellowship. She's working on a novel — and she's actually a heroine created by another Australian writer named Hannah, who's sending her chapters to an American writer friend for feedback (he's named Leo, and he's also in Hannah's book). Got that? Anyway, Freddie and her writer friends think they may have overheard a murder in the reading room at the Boston Public Library — it is, notes Freddie, the opposite of a locked-room mystery. Investigations are launched, fingers are pointed, potentially dangerous liaisons unfold and I was turning those pages like there was cake at the finish line. And, hmm, what exactly is going on with Leo?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?