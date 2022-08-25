"The Woman in the Library: A Novel" by Sulari Gentill (Poisoned Pen Press, $16.99, out June 7).
This deliciously tricky book-within-a-book-within-a-book structure won me over instantly. Australian author Gentill (whose previous works include "After She Wrote Him," winner of the Ned Kelly Award for Best Crime Novel) clearly had some fun with mirrors while plotting her book out: At its center is Freddie, a young Australian woman in Boston on a writing fellowship. She's working on a novel — and she's actually a heroine created by another Australian writer named Hannah, who's sending her chapters to an American writer friend for feedback (he's named Leo, and he's also in Hannah's book). Got that? Anyway, Freddie and her writer friends think they may have overheard a murder in the reading room at the Boston Public Library — it is, notes Freddie, the opposite of a locked-room mystery. Investigations are launched, fingers are pointed, potentially dangerous liaisons unfold and I was turning those pages like there was cake at the finish line. And, hmm, what exactly is going on with Leo?
Gentill works in some sly observations on language (Australian English and American English aren't precisely the same) and writing, as well as a decent little mystery plot, but really the pleasure of "The Woman in the Library" is that clever structure; a layered, literary hall of mirrors that's great fun to get lost in.
