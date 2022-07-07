”Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday, $28.95).
Interesting that I was reading Bonnie Garmus’ delightful debut in the same time period as watching “Julia,” the new HBO series about Julia Child: Both are stories set in the 1960s, in which a woman found an unexpectedly wide audience as the star of a television cooking show. But Elizabeth Zott, Garmus’ unflappable heroine, is no cheerily lilting Child: She’s a no-nonsense presence, a single mother and a brilliant chemist who lost her job in a research lab because (so they said) she was pregnant and unwed. Through an unexpected series of circumstances, Elizabeth ends up hosting the local cooking show “Supper at Six,” where she focuses on the science of cooking and on ahead-of-her-time female empowerment. “She never smiled. She never made jokes. And her dishes were as honest and down-to-earth as she was.”
Garmus, a former Seattleite now living in London, skillfully moves her narrative forward and backward, filling in the empty spaces in Elizabeth’s story. It’s a novel full of dark moments — there’s trauma in Elizabeth’s past, and Garmus doesn’t sugarcoat the harassment and worse that a female scientist of that era might encounter. And yet “Lessons in Chemistry” feels richly funny, from the depiction of Elizabeth’s beloved dog Six-Thirty (who leaves the room when Jack LaLanne’s dog Happy appears on the TV screen) to her struggles to parent daughter Mad, the sort of child who, when mud pies are suggested, “frowned, then wrote 3.1415 with a stick in the dirt.” Elizabeth Zott is a unique heroine, and you find yourself wishing she wasn’t fictional: A lot of us — perhaps even Julia Child — might have enjoyed watching “Supper at Six.”
