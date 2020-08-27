When the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the state in March, my wife and I searched for ways to entertain ourselves while we remained self-quarantined at home.
Puzzles — which Jenaia and I had received as wedding gifts — came first, and we blew through them within a couple of weekends. We started a garden and read daily. We watched “Babe” and whizzed through old “Jeopardy” reruns each night before surfing between “The Office,” “The Big Bang Theory” or “Seinfeld”.
But ultimately, we desired something that would take some time to complete, preferably a movie or series we hadn’t already seen. Since we own a Disney+ subscription and knew we had essentially all of the Marvel movies at our disposal, we decided to watch all 22 movies in the Infinity Saga in chronological order — not in the order they came out, but how they fit in the story.
To make it competitive, we busted out a spare whiteboard (we have a few since my wife’s a teacher) and propped it up next to our TV, sliding it out only to check off a movie and jot down our rating of 1-thru-5. Our scoreboard, as we deemed it, served as a running tally as we made our four-month couch journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Here are some of our reviews:
Captain America: The First Avenger
I think we both honestly thought it was going to be a snoozer, but this was in my Top 10 for the overall series. I thought the storyline was well-written and found Captain America’s backstory compelling. I still can’t get over the sight of Captain America as a skinny kid from Brooklyn; he looked like a bobblehead. Overall, I thought it was a good opener to the series. Jenaia was not as enthralled in the story as I was though. Ranking: 4.1 (Z), 3.2 (J)
Captain Marvel
This was one of the few movies we had both seen in theater, so it simply served as just a refresher, but Carol Danvers has become one of my favorite superheroes. She’s confident, cocky and by far the most powerful of the bunch. With Goose serving as the perfect sidekick along with a young two-eyed Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), this was the perfect throwback and my No. 2 ranked movie in the entire franchise. On the opposite end of the spectrum, this was Jenaia’s least favorite movie. She felt that Carol didn’t earn her powers, receiving them only by accident, and believes, “Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) or Okoye (Danai Gurira, Black Panther) would beat her booty, hands down.” Ranking: 4.7 (Z), 3.0 (J)
Iron Man
I’ve always enjoyed Robert Downey Jr. but I always felt Iron Man (Tony Stark) was lame. He’s just like Batman, no powers, just brains. His sarcasm and wit are the only things that save him in my opinion. The storyline is just silly. Iron Man is Jenaia’s favorite character though, and she’s always had a crush on Downey Jr. so this was one of her highest rated. Ranking: 3.6 (Z), 4.5 (J)
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume I and II
We lumped these two together because for both of us they were hard to distinguish from one another. While Jenaia thought the sequel was a little better, I felt both were comparable and very good stories on their own. Both comedic and tearful scenes pull at your heartstrings, and with the best soundtrack, both movies are two of the most complete in the saga. Jenaia felt that Drax (Dave Bautista) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) ultimately made the movie. Ranking: 4.1, 4.1 (Z), 3.9, 4.1 (J)Paul Rudd is the ageless wonder. He was perfectly cast as Scott Lang and continued to show his comedic chops while mixing in some tender moments with his daughter Cassie. Lang’s chemistry with both Luis (Michael Pena) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) is effortless and I found the concept of a former thief becoming a superhero with an ability to shrink in size and control ants intriguing. Ranking: 3.9 (Z), 4.0 (J)
Spiderman Homecoming
Though neither of us had seen it in the theater, Spiderman was a huge surprise for both of us, ranking near the top for Jenaia and by far my favorite in the overall franchise. Tom Holland offers a more youthful — how did I get here — approach to Spiderman, which injects a different type of energy into the saga. Robert Downey Jr. serves as the perfect foil to Holland and Michael Keaton (the Vulture) plays the ultimate antagonist as the father of Spiderman’s prom date. Ranking: 4.8 (Z), 4.4 (J)
Dr. Strange
Serving as the only mystic arts superhero in the franchise, Dr. Stephen Strange is crucial to the overall arc of the franchise. He was arrogant at the beginning, and we didn’t pity him when he lost the use of his hands, but we liked his transformation into the humble and sarcastic sorcerer. And Master Wong (Benedict Wong) is by far the best sidekick. Ranking: 4.0 (Z), 4.2 (J)
Black Panther
We both saw this movie in the theater and loved it. The movie was both a cultural milestone and a captivating story. Many of the scenes were stunning visually and Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger) and Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) and Letitia Wright (Shuri) were excellent. Review: 4.6 (Z), 4.8 (J)
Thor Ragnarok
This was Jenaia’s favorite movie in the entire franchise, mainly because of the relationship between Thor and Hulk when they are both trapped on Sakaar. The Jeff Goldblum cameo as the Grandmaster was a nice surprise and I thought the story was overall the best in the Thor franchise. Also, Valkyrie is low-key one of my favorite characters in the entire Infinity Saga. Ranking: 4.0 (Z), 4.9 (J)
Infinity War
Watching this on the big screen when it came out in the theater, I was lost a little bit because I hadn’t seen any of the movies leading up to it. But watching it on the couch a couple of weeks ago I loved being able to connect every little storyline. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Starlord (Chris Pratt) make a great pair in the beginning, as does Dr. Strange and Iron Man throughout. Very Empire Strikes Back-esque with a great cliffhanger heading into the finale. Ranking: 4.5 (Z), 4.7 (J)
Endgame
Being the last movie in the saga, directors Anthony and Joe Russo had to come through with something epic. We both felt they delivered in that regard, leaving us both satisfied with the ending, which completed the long arc for Iron Man and Captain America, and ended the first major phase of movies. It also left us with a desire to keep up with the story as it progresses later this year (hopefully) with “Black Widow.” With Lebowski Thor departing with the Guardians of the Galaxy, a combination film is tantalizing. Ranking: 4.7 (Z), 4.3 (J)