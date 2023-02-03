Go! reporter Jessica Drake interviewed Donnie Johnson, owner of Pan’s Grotto, via email.

WENATCHEE — As an alternative shop with an art gallery that is a regular participant in downtown First Fridays, Pan’s Grotto, 3 N. Wen- atchee Ave. Suite 2, Wenatchee, makes a monthly call to artists for a themed art showcase. The call to artists for February’s art gallery theme is “Love Magic.” All forms of art are accepted, said the Facebook post, “from prints of digital work to mixed media and traditional mediums and sculpture” for a 30% commission back to the gallery.



Tags

