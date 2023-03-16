Bryan Smith NatGeo

WENATCHEE — Now an acclaimed adventure cinematographer, a decade ago Bryan Smith bought his first $500 camera at Walmart and started calling himself a filmmaker while kayaking in India.

The award-winning filmmaker will present unforgettable imagery with behind-the-scenes storytelling at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, at 7:30 p.m. March 21. Tickets are $24-$34 online at numericapac.org or by calling the box office, (509) 663-2787.



