WENATCHEE — Now an acclaimed adventure cinematographer, a decade ago Bryan Smith bought his first $500 camera at Walmart and started calling himself a filmmaker while kayaking in India.
The award-winning filmmaker will present unforgettable imagery with behind-the-scenes storytelling at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, at 7:30 p.m. March 21. Tickets are $24-$34 online at numericapac.org or by calling the box office, (509) 663-2787.
Smith’s client list in documentary and commercial cinematography includes National Geographic, Discovery, Disney, Red Bull, Patagonia, Arc’teryx and more. As a field producer and director of photography for National Geographic television, he has worked on shows including “Alaska Wing Men,” “Explorer,” “Nat Geo Amazing!” and “Monster Fish.”
His first documentary, “49 Megawatts,” insightfully explored the controversy over British Columbia, Canada’s river-based energy production using what some called amazing kayaking footage. A viral video helped spur two feature-length kayaking films.
According to his website, Smith applies a 60/40 rule to projects — with an anticipated 60% success and 40% failure rate — because “he believes that a healthy chance of failure produces the tension, emotion and breakthroughs necessary for a gripping and transformative story.”
