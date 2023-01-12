LEAVENWORTH — In a "passing the baton" ceremony on Jan. 21, the Wenatchee River Institute (WRI) will celebrate a change of leadership from outgoing Executive Director Carolyn Griffin-Bugert, who has retired, to incoming Executive Director Canuche Terranella. At the ceremony, board member Gro Buer will also be honored for contributions as a donor, volunteer and board member for eight years.

Terranella said about Buer, “She pushes us hard about how to serve the kids of the lower valley. She’s weeding the garden. What a spectacular leader that is.”



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?