Twisp artists Perri Howard of Velocity Made Good and Mary Kiesau of Mountain Kind Natural History & Photography are offering a series of four nature journaling classes that combine educational excursions outdoors with indoor nature drawing lessons.
Participants in the Autumn Art Adventures will celebrate the change of seasons from fading summer blooms to gorgeous autumn color while becoming more engaged naturalists and practicing drawing with a fun and supportive group.
All classes meet from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Sept. 20: The anatomy of a landscape
Looking at the big picture, learn how to draw rivers, mountains, clouds and cliffs, all in one drawing.
Sept. 27: ID that tree!
Explore the secret life of leaves and trees through up-close studies, and work with texture and patterns.
Oct. 18: The colors of fall
Experiment with colored pencils and learn about blending, shades, hues and vibrancy to celebrate fall foliage.
Oct. 25: Death and Decay
Play with the spooky side of the late fall landscape, using textures, contours and line quality to convey plant life that is dormant, dead and decaying.
Each class starts with a short, natural history walk outdoors, if the weather cooperates, led by Kiesau. The class then moves to Howard’s studio at TwispWorks for drawing lessons and skills building for three hours or so.
With the opportunity to work from real life and photographs, these sessions are designed for everyone, at every level. Beginners will learn lots of tips and step-by-step “recipes” for drawing and nature journaling, and more experienced students will hone in on details and more expressive techniques. More details will be sent before each class.
These classes are designed for ages 16 and up. If artists under age 16 are interested, call or email Howard to discuss other options.
The cost is $70 per class or register for all four for $250. Each class stands on its own, however if artists sign up for the whole series, skills will build on each other, giving students a richer experience. All materials are included and work can be taken home to complete after each class.
Space is limited to 12 people per class, and registration is required. Register online at mountainkindphotography.com or contact Kiesau at 551-6714, kiesau@gmail.com, or Howard at 557-2299, perri@vmgworks.com.