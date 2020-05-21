NCRL to host virtual talk with Nancy Pearl
North Central Regional Library is hosting a virtual program with one of America’s most renowned and beloved librarians, Nancy Pearl.
The free program will be from 7 to 8 p.m. May 26 on the video conferencing platform Zoom. For the link to participate visit wwrld.us/pearltalk. Those who register will be sent an email with the Zoom event details.
Pearl is a best-selling author, librarian, literary critic, and radio and television personality. She has spent her life promoting reading. Known for her excellent book recommendations, Pearl will talk about her upcoming book, “The Writer’s Library,” as well as give a book talk and answer audience questions.
You can also check out her book, “George and Lizzie,” as an ebook or e-audiobook with your NCRL library card through Overdrive at ncrl.org/ebooks.
— Marco Martinez,
World features editor
Gallery plans plein air backyard paint-out contest
Two Rivers Art Gallery is inviting local artists to participate in a backyard paint-out on June 20. The contest is a part of its annual Plein Air Paint Out, an event focused on capturing the role landscape plays in the Wenatchee Valley.
Instead of asking artists to travel to a location, Two Rivers wants painters to use their backyards as creative inspiration. As far as what to paint, the contest has no restrictions.
According to a Two Rivers newsletter, “it can be as small as an insect or as large as your car.”
Plein air is the art painting outside, on location.
To receive an entry stamp for the contest, painters must bring their canvas or paper to the gallery on 102 N. Columbia St. on June 19 from 6-8 p.m. The gallery asks painters to stay in their car while receiving the stamps.
The backyard contest officially begins “at your pleasure” on June 20 and goes until 4 p.m., according to the newsletter. Once finished, artists are only allowed to submit one painting and can drop their work off at Two Rivers between 5 and 6 p.m.
The artwork can be picked up on June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Five artists will review and judge the paintings before notifying winners.
The gallery will award cash prizes in July. First place is $200, second is $100, and third is $50. The contest entry fee is $20.
— Luke Hollister, World staff