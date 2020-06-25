North Central Regional Library is gearing up for its annual Summer Library Program.
The library’s primary goal for this program is to encourage pleasure reading among all ages across North Central Washington. This year, NCRL has shifted plans for the program to an entirely virtual platform to engage all ages of patrons with fun, enriching online programs and opportunities.
“Our summer reading program has become such an integral part of what we do to support children, families and schools in our communities that we had to continue to find a creative way to accomplish this,” said NCRL Executive Director Barbara Walters. “We know that kids, teens and adults who have grown to love this program will get so much out of the creative programs that we’ve planned, and we’re excited that a whole new audience might be able to engage with their library through the virtual content.”
The Summer Library Program will run July 1 to Aug. 31. The free online programming will include reading challenges, fun enrichment activities, virtual programming, book recommendations, engaging content on NCRL’s website and social media channels, and much more for children, teens and adults.
It will feature NCRL Virtual Reads, an author series for teens and adults, as well as Humanities Washington presenters, weekly story times, yoga classes, STEM demonstrations, a magic show and more.
As always, the summer library program is designed to build reading skills, prevent summer learning loss and prepare children for a successful school year, as well as promote family togetherness by providing engaging activities for all ages.
To sign up and learn more, visit ncrl.org/slp and follow North Central Regional Library on Facebook.
Michelle McNiel is communications manager for the North Central Regional Library.