North Central Regional Library will host an NCRL Reads Virtual Author Series for adults this summer featuring Noé Alvarez, Kristin Hannah, Blake Crouch and Peter Heller.
Through its annual community reading program, NCRL Reads, the library district connects people by inviting everyone to read the same book, a book that sparks conversations, curiosity, and learning.
“Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we are moving to a virtual platform for NCRL Reads this year. Additionally, we are expanding the program to feature several events throughout the summer,” said Amanda Brack, adult services manager for the regional library. “We hope these programs offer opportunities for connection, respite, encouragement, and inspiration.”
All NCRL Reads events are free and open to the public. Events will be held through the Zoom digital meeting platform. To participate, register through NCRL’s online calendar at ncrl.org. Registrants will receive an email with the Zoom meeting information. During each event, attendees will hear from the author and then have an opportunity to submit questions through the chat feature for the author to answer live.
Noé Alvarez
Tuesday, June 2 at 7 p.m.
Alvarez’s debut memoir, “Spirit Run,” is the electrifying story of a son of working-class Mexican immigrants who fled a life of labor in fruit-packing plants to run in an indigenous marathon from Canada to Guatemala, reimagining North America and his place in it. Learn more at spiritrunbook.com.
Kristin Hannah
Tuesday, June 23 at 4 p.m.
Hannah is an award-winning and bestselling author of more than 20 novels including the international blockbuster, “The Nightingale,” “Winter Garden,” “Night Road,” and “Firefly Lane.” “The Nightingale” has been published in 43 languages and is currently in movie production by TriStar Pictures, which also optioned her novel, “The Great Alone.”
Kristin, a former lawyer, lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband. Learn more at kristinhannah.com.
Peter Heller
Tuesday, July 7 at 7 p.m.
Heller is an award-winning adventure writer and bestselling author. His most recent novel, “The River,” is the story of two college students on a wilderness canoe trip — a gripping tale of friendship tested by fire, white water and violence. He has also written “Celine,” “The Painter” and “The Dog Stars.” His non-fiction work includes “Kook, “The Whale Warriors,” “Hell or High Water” and “Catching the Perfect Wave.”
Peter Heller, who lives in Denver, is a longtime contributor to NPR and a former contributing editor at Outside Magazine, Men’s Journal, and National Geographic Adventure. Learn more at peterheller.net.
Blake Crouch
Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.
Crouch is a bestselling novelist and screenwriter. He is the author of the novel, “Dark Matter,” for which he is writing the screenplay for Sony Pictures. His international-bestselling Wayward Pines trilogy was adapted into a TV series for FOX. With Chad Hodge, Crouch also created “Good Behavior,” the TNT television show starring Michelle Dockery based on his Letty Dobesh novellas. He has written over a dozen novels that have been translated into over 30 languages. Crouch lives in Colorado. Learn more at blakecrouch.com.
NCRL’s mission is to connect the people of North Central Washington to vital resources and opportunities that foster individual growth and strengthen communities. For more information, visit www.ncrl.org.
Michelle McNiel is communications manager for the North Central Regional Library, which serves five counties and 30 library branches.