WATERVILLE — Country music duo Maddie & Tae, and singer Matt Stell will headline the Friday night concert at this year’s North Central Washington Fair in Waterville. The fair begins its four-day run on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Maddie & Tae are known for their singles, “Girl in a Country Song” and “Shut Up and Fish.” They also released a new album, “Through the Madness,” in 2022. Matt Stell is known for his songs, “Prayed for You” and “That Ain’t Me No More.”
“Both young, energetic, and one thing about Maddie & Tae is it’s been quite a few years since we’ve been able to have female country acts, so we’re excited,” said NCW Fair Manager Carolyn Morley.
It is also the first year that the fair has two headliners, she said. In fact, it was difficult to get any acts at all this year, due to the pandemic. Many artists needed to reschedule tours or shows that they had canceled due to COVID-19. The fair ended up paying more for music acts this year, because of those factors.
“We are really excited with who ended up with,” Morley said. “They were definitely on our list and we just had to pull some extra strings.”
Country music remains very popular in North Central Washington, but the fair is considering branching out in the future and maybe have some more acts on a Thursday night, she said.
One change this year, Morley said, is Latino Day moving to Thursday, Aug. 25, to increase the focus on celebrating all aspects of Latino culture.
In the past, Latino Day occurred Sunday when the fair was winding down and vendors were starting to pack up. The move to Thursday helps emphasize the importance of Latino culture in the region.
“So I wanted them to really feel like the day was a little bit more special,” Morley said. “The Hispanic or Latino community is very about family and that is what the fair is. It’s a family celebration.”
Latino Day will feature a mariachi band, traditional folk dancing, Latino food vendors and more, Morley said.
The fair celebrates NCW’s agricultural roots and traditions, and the Latino community is an important part of that story, she said.
“They work on so many of our orchards and farms and all of that which really keeps our agriculture economics growing in our counties,” Morley said.
Livestock exhibitors will fill the barns and a variety of other exhibits will fill other fairground buildings. The traditional Big Bend Round Up rodeo and horse racing will take place Saturday and Sunday. A carnival will feature games and rides.
The fairgrounds will also show off some aesthetic improvements during this year’s fair, with new bright-red paneling along the fairgrounds barns, she said. County staff have also been in the process of getting a new main entrance built, as well as a beer garden in a converted grain silo.
This is the fair’s second year back from COVID-19, Morley said. The fair went on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic and came back in 2021 with some restrictions, which have since been lifted.
The lifting of the restrictions means that the fair can return to one of its traditions, which is youth dancing on Friday and Saturday nights, she said. Youth dancing “is a very special tradition for our fair, where kids are having a wholesome good time swing dancing and line dancing,” Morley said.
The North Central Washington Fair is special because it holds a lot of traditional fair values that similar events have gone away from, she said.
“Even though it’s a small county fair with that hometown atmosphere, driving up and into the nostalgia of Waterville and all of that, you’re still not getting skimped on the entertainment factor,” Morley said.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
