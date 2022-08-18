Purchase Access

WATERVILLE — Country music duo Maddie & Tae, and singer Matt Stell will headline the Friday night concert at this year’s North Central Washington Fair in Waterville. The fair begins its four-day run on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Maddie & Tae are known for their singles, “Girl in a Country Song” and “Shut Up and Fish.” They also released a new album, “Through the Madness,” in 2022. Matt Stell is known for his songs, “Prayed for You” and “That Ain’t Me No More.”



