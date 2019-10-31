The Battle of the Bands is coming back to Waterville’s North Central Washington Fair in 2020.
“We have been brainstorming ways to change it up a bit, and we can’t wait to make it even better,” said fair manager Carolyn Morley.
The big question at the moment is who will be the headliner.
Morley put that query out on the fair’s Facebook group recently, accompanied with a list of country singers who have graced the stage since 1990.
The roster includes some impressive names, including Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Shenandoah, Pam Tillis, Trisha Yearwood and Sawyer Brown.
Suggestions from Facebook followers on who to add to the list have been all over the board. Some are more likely than others. Blake Shelton, George Strait and Dolly Parton might not be in the budget.
“People ask for very big name artists, not realizing that they cost in the upwards of 500K and our budget is not even one-fifth of that,” she said.
She tries to temper expectations.
“I am super open with people when they ask why we can’t get acts like Blake Shelton. It will never be possible,” she said.
The money is just one of the considerations.
Logistics is a major factor. Waterville is off the beaten track.
She is having a blast with the research, checking out all the music and looking for videos to see if the fit would be right, but she feels the pressure.
“It’s very difficult and tedious to find a good fit, that is in our price point, and, of course, that the crowd will enjoy,” she said.
She started with about 150 names. Once the list is narrowed based on budget, the next decision is “old country” or “new country” and then figure out who can get here. In some cases, they might already be in the area on tour — or not.
“If they are scheduled to play in Texas on Thursday and our show is on Friday, that just won’t work,” she said. “There are so many moving parts. We typically give about five names to our buyer and he starts to nail down if any of those artists will work.”
The final decision has to be made by March, in time to be announced at the annual Friends of the Fair’s Crab Feed fundraiser. Funds from that are used for capital improvements at the fairgrounds.
In the meantime, Morley also is keeping busy looking at how to make the concert and overall fair experience better for everyone.
“We are rebuilding this Friday night tradition,” she said, which includes reintroducing the dirt dance floor and after-party.
“We are seeking sponsorship this year to help raise our budget to another bracket to get a bit of a bigger name or someone who is currently on the radio,” she said.