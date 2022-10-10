"Life Inside My Mind: 31 Authors Share Their Personal Struggles"
YA authors, including Ellen Hopkins and Maureen Johnson, candidly recount their real-life experiences with mental illness — either their own or that of someone very close to them — in this powerful collection of essays that explores everything from depression and addiction to ADD and PTSD.
"(Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation About Mental Health"
To understand mental health, we need to talk openly about it. This collection explores a wide range of topics, from the authors’ personal experiences with mental illness and understanding how our brains are wired, to exploring the do’s and don’ts of talking about mental health.
"A Perfectionist’s Guide to Not Being Perfect" by Bonnie Zucker
The goal of this helpful book is to encourage teens to maintain their desire to achieve without striving to always be perfect and to appreciate and love who they are just as they are, not for what they do or accomplish. When teens can recognize that perfectionism is a disadvantage, they can become motivated to do something about it.
"The Book of Knowing: Know How You Think, Change How You Feel" by Gwendoline Smith
Gwendoline Smith began a Tumblr blog under the pseudonym Dr. Know. Her Gen Z-friendly approach to CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) resonated, and the idea for this book was born. With lively art, tangible advice and immersive activities, this book is a handy guide for dealing with big feelings that provides humor, kindness and manageable strategies for issues that can sometimes feel out of our control.
"The Fire Never Goes Out : A Memoir In Pictures" by Noelle Stevenson
In a collection of essays and personal mini-comics that span eight years of their young adult life, author-illustrator Noelle Stevenson charts the highs and lows of being a creative human with bipolar disorder. Whether it’s hearing the wrong name called at her art school graduation ceremony or becoming a National Book Award finalist for her debut graphic novel, "Nimona," Noelle captures the little and big moments that make up a real life, with a wit, wisdom and vulnerability that are all her own.
Henry Denton has spent years being periodically abducted by aliens. Then the aliens give him an ultimatum: The world will end in 144 days, and all Henry has to do to stop it is push a big red button. Only he isn’t sure he wants to. Weighing the pain and the joy that surrounds him, Henry is left with the ultimate choice: push the button and save the planet and everyone on it, or let the world — and his pain — be destroyed forever.
When Ben De Backer comes out to their parents as nonbinary, they’re thrown out of their house and forced to move in with their estranged older sister, Hannah. Struggling with an anxiety disorder compounded by their parents’ rejection, Ben tries to keep a low profile for the last half of senior year in a new school. Then fellow student Nathan Allan decides to take Ben under his wing. As their friendship grows, it might just be a chance to start a happier new life.
"Life Inside My Mind: 31 Authors Share Their Personal Struggles"
YA authors, including Ellen Hopkins and Maureen Johnson, candidly recount their real-life experiences with mental illness — either their own or that of someone very close to them — in this powerful collection of essays that explores everything from depression and addiction to ADD and PTSD.
NCW Libraries
"(Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation About Mental Health"
To understand mental health, we need to talk openly about it. This collection explores a wide range of topics, from the authors’ personal experiences with mental illness and understanding how our brains are wired, to exploring the do’s and don’ts of talking about mental health.
NCW Libraries
"A Perfectionist’s Guide to Not Being Perfect" by Bonnie Zucker
The goal of this helpful book is to encourage teens to maintain their desire to achieve without striving to always be perfect and to appreciate and love who they are just as they are, not for what they do or accomplish. When teens can recognize that perfectionism is a disadvantage, they can become motivated to do something about it.
NCW Libraries
"The Book of Knowing: Know How You Think, Change How You Feel" by Gwendoline Smith
Gwendoline Smith began a Tumblr blog under the pseudonym Dr. Know. Her Gen Z-friendly approach to CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) resonated, and the idea for this book was born. With lively art, tangible advice and immersive activities, this book is a handy guide for dealing with big feelings that provides humor, kindness and manageable strategies for issues that can sometimes feel out of our control.
NCW Libraries
"The Fire Never Goes Out : A Memoir In Pictures" by Noelle Stevenson
In a collection of essays and personal mini-comics that span eight years of their young adult life, author-illustrator Noelle Stevenson charts the highs and lows of being a creative human with bipolar disorder. Whether it’s hearing the wrong name called at her art school graduation ceremony or becoming a National Book Award finalist for her debut graphic novel, "Nimona," Noelle captures the little and big moments that make up a real life, with a wit, wisdom and vulnerability that are all her own.
NCW Libraries
"We Are the Ants" by Shaun David Hutchinson
Henry Denton has spent years being periodically abducted by aliens. Then the aliens give him an ultimatum: The world will end in 144 days, and all Henry has to do to stop it is push a big red button. Only he isn’t sure he wants to. Weighing the pain and the joy that surrounds him, Henry is left with the ultimate choice: push the button and save the planet and everyone on it, or let the world — and his pain — be destroyed forever.
NCW Libraries
"I Wish You All the Best" by Mason Deaver
When Ben De Backer comes out to their parents as nonbinary, they’re thrown out of their house and forced to move in with their estranged older sister, Hannah. Struggling with an anxiety disorder compounded by their parents’ rejection, Ben tries to keep a low profile for the last half of senior year in a new school. Then fellow student Nathan Allan decides to take Ben under his wing. As their friendship grows, it might just be a chance to start a happier new life.
NCW — Today is the 30th annual World Mental Health Day, a day set aside to raise awareness and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health issues around the world.
The day is organized by the World Federal of Mental Health, which proclaims that the world is reeling from the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic, wars, displacement and climate change.
According to the World Health Organization, mental health has reached a global crisis in the wake of the pandemic. Pre-COVID, one in eight people globally were estimated to be living with a mental disorder. Adding in the short- and long-term effects of the pandemic, professional estimates now put that number at 25 percent of the world’s population.
East Wenatchee Librarian Hanna Roseen has curated this list of books for teens — all found in NCW Libraries’ collection and free for checkout with a library card — to provide insight and guidance for mental well-being.
Hanna Roseen is a librarian and Michelle McNiel is a public relations specialist for NCW Libraries.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone