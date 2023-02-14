Book Club Kits

The NCW Libraries' Book Club Kits collection contains titles in a wide range of genres for adults, young adults and children. Newly added titles include: "The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich, "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett, and "The Clovis Dig" by local author Terri Fink.

 Provided photo/NCW Libraries

North Central Washington Libraries offer free story time events, mostly for little ones, but also a book club and knitting club, plus community story time for adults, and even some virtual events. See more at ncwlibraries.org.

For independent book clubs, the library district maintains a collection of nearly 300 kits, each containing 12 copies of the same book as well as discussion questions. Each kit can be checked out for up to six weeks.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

