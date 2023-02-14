The NCW Libraries' Book Club Kits collection contains titles in a wide range of genres for adults, young adults and children. Newly added titles include: "The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich, "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett, and "The Clovis Dig" by local author Terri Fink.
North Central Washington Libraries offer free story time events, mostly for little ones, but also a book club and knitting club, plus community story time for adults, and even some virtual events. See more at ncwlibraries.org.
For independent book clubs, the library district maintains a collection of nearly 300 kits, each containing 12 copies of the same book as well as discussion questions. Each kit can be checked out for up to six weeks.
Thursday
9:30-10 a.m. Virtual Zoom Storytime by librarians Clare Morrison and Dawn Woodruff for stories, songs and movement for preschool and school-aged children every Thursday.
10-11 a.m. at Entiat City Park, north end, Shearson St., Entiat. A “Walk in the Park” book club for adult participants to read on their own time and then walk in the park together while discussing the book.
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. NE, East Wenatchee. Drop in tech-tutoring for support with computer basics from one-on-one help from a staff member with use of library computers.
10:30-11 a.m. at Cashmere Library, Great Room, 300 Woodring St., Cashmere. An interactive story time for babies, toddlers and preschoolers led by Lisa Lawless with crafts or toys.
10:30-11 a.m. at Wenatchee Library, Robert W. Woods Reading Room, 310 Douglas St., Wenatchee. Preschool story time by Mallory Gingrich.
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Chelan Library, Community Meeting Room, 216 N. Emerson St., Chelan. Preschool story time by Deidre or Jenny.
6-6:30 p.m. at Wenatchee Library. Bilingual storytime with media hora de historias, canciones, rimas y diversión by Jon Bobadilla.
Friday
10:15-10:45 a.m. at Leavenworth Library, Children’s Area, 700 U.S. Rte. 2, Leavenworth. “Baby Laptime” is stories, songs, rhythms and rhymes for babies, followed by playtime.
10:30-11:30 a.m. at Wenatchee Library, Camille Wade Children’s Library. Baby/toddler storytime with stories and songs followed by free play and music.
10:30-11:30 a.m. at Chelan Library, Community Meeting Room. “Rhymin' Time” for babies, waddlers and toddlers using chants, movement, stories and songs to promote speech development and listening skills.
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Leavenworth Library, Children’s Area. Preschool story time with Librarian Gracie Camp through March 10.
3:15-4 p.m. at Leavenworth Library, Fireside Room. “Community Storytime” is an all-ages storytime with librarians and community members to enjoy weekly chapters of favorite books.
Saturday
11-11:30 a.m. at Wenatchee Library. Family Storytime is a public presentation for preschoolers, babies, toddlers and elementary kids by Mallory.
2:30-5:30 p.m. at Leavenworth Library, Virtual. A monthly “Dungeons and Dragons” roleplaying game for players of all experiences via Zoom.
Tuesday
10-12 p.m. at Chelan Library, Community Meeting Room. The “Knotty Knitters Club” meets for knitting and crocheting over a love for fiber arts. Led by a group of women from Three Wild Sheep. Beginner friendly, for adults.
10:30-11 a.m. at Wenatchee Library, Robert W. Woods Reading Room. A story time for pre-school children with stories, songs, rhymes and fun.
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Wenatchee Library, Camille Wade Children’s Library. A.T.L.A.S. is “At the Library After School” program with arts, crafts, STEM and more for children K-5.
