WENATCHEE — Meant to encourage community connections through fun, community-centered activities all summer long, the North Central Washington Libraries’ Summer Library Program launches June 12 at all branches.
With a library card, people can sign up for the summer’s activities at any of the 30 libraries or two community bookmobiles of NCW Libraries, which serve Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.
Each library location offers activity packs and its own schedule of events, which include mariachi performances, ukulele jam sessions, art exploration, yoga, STEM activities and more. More information is online at ncwlibraries.org.
Three virtual programs will be online for all branches: a personal essay workshop for adults, virtual music technology for kids and teens, and magic tricks and secrets for kids.
Award-winning journalist, essayist and teacher Kristen Millares Young leads the essay workshop with a reading for a group discussion, followed by timed prompts for individual writing sessions. The virtual workshops are at 7 p.m. June 14 and 7 p.m. Aug. 2.
Music producer Brent Daniels leads an interactive program that shows how professionals use everyday devices to create sounds. Participants will create an original track in the virtual program at 1 p.m. June 28.
Kids can learn three simple magic tricks and stunts in an interactive show with participation from home at 2 p.m. July 12.
Weekly storytimes start at times between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at the East Wenatchee and Wenatchee public libraries.
The Wenatchee Public Library also hosts monthly programs, such as family movie afternoons, NCW writer’s group, chess club and “banned book club.” Teen crafts include a 3D printing workshop and marbled paper and monogram keychains.
The East Wenatchee Public Library will get creative with a “sit and stitch” group and by making suncatchers and rainbow tambourines, and painting wooden cars.
The summer program by NCW Libraries is also available online through the Beanstack website and app. There are prizes for completing reading activity challenges for all ages.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone