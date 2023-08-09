WENATCHEE — A retired superior court judge for Chelan County, Lesley Allan, makes quilts and is the featured artist at the NCW Quilt Show in its 35th year.
More than 300 quilts will fill the arena of the Town Toyota Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Allan is one of about 200 members of the NCW Quilt Guild, with about 70-90 people who attend the monthly meetings at Pybus Public Market. She also sews with the dedicated six members of the Wenatchee Art Quilt Organization (WAQOs).
The local branch of the national Modern Quilt Guild formed in 2020 and does quilting challenges with colors or themes, such as drawing inspiration from a page in a magazine.
Allan said she loves the creative process of quilting for being something different than what she was doing for work everyday. Her quilting style has evolved, to a less traditional method of improvisational quilting, by cutting fabric less precisely without using a ruler or measurements because she said she likes the organic look.
“I see it as being math. I like math a lot, always did well, so I’m undaunted by the calculations involved,” she said. Allan began sewing by making garments at age 10 when her mother taught her.
“In high school I decided to make a quilt and intend to bring it to the show. It’s elementary, simple — fun to look back at where I started and where I am now,” Allan said.
For the NCW Quilt Show, Allan helps line up the judges for the show, as well as with the take-down, as quilts are returned to quilters by a set of volunteers.
Chair of the Quilt Show is Louise Brown, who said she is busy as the contact person with the Town Toyota Center while answering questions to help committee members. Linda Riesterer is the co-chair and will be chair next year. The show and the guild operate separately.
In addition, Brown directs the committee to lay out the quilt show by planning where to fit the small, medium, large and extra large quilts displayed on the guild’s own poles and drapes.
The NCW Quilt Guild started in 1984 when Doni Palmgren put an ad in the newspaper inviting quilters to join in a community. The NCW Quilt Show was the first official event at the Town Toyota Center when it opened in 2008.
The guild also donates quilts to worthy causes, such as lap quilts to the hospital for hospice care or cancer care. Chief-for-a-day kids at the Washington Apple Blossom Festival get quilts, as do veterans. The guild makes stockings for the CASA program and placemats for Meals on Wheels.
The quilts at the show are not priced to sell, but simply to exhibit as in a gallery in their different sized categories for judging, as well as special categories for holiday, modern and collaborative "round robin" challenges.
Attendance at the NCW Quilt Show in the past topped 900 people.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone