WENATCHEE — A retired superior court judge for Chelan County, Lesley Allan, makes quilts and is the featured artist at the NCW Quilt Show in its 35th year.

More than 300 quilts will fill the arena of the Town Toyota Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Lesley Allan

Lesley Allan

NCW Quilt Show artist


