WENATCHEE — Musicians play their best tunes — whether original songwriting or riffs on popular cover songs — at local wineries and bars, this week. There's also a piano "show" celebrating songs from the '60s and '70s Sunday at Wenatchee High School.
Thursday
4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Curtis Moore performs acoustic Americana, folk and rock ‘n’ roll roots music.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Live music by Dan Quigley, the “Piano Man of Chelan.”
Friday
4-7 p.m. at Goose Ridge, 920 Front St., #B3, Leavenworth. Whiskey Trails plays the sounds of 70’s, 80’s and 90’s music.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Confluence Jazz Trio performs.
6 p.m. at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. The Just-US band plays live.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Dan Faller performs.
8 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort and Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy. Chris Ward sings and plays guitar.
Saturday
1-4 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery. Unknown Legends plays classic rock ‘n’ roll from the 60’s-70’s.
3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Chris Ward plays new and old country favorites.
3-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson. Owen Barnhart is a singer-songwriter who plays classic country, rock ‘n’ roll and folk songs.
3-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars, Manson. BassICally plays as a fundraiser for Lake Chelan Swim.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Well Strung plays jazz music as a duo.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars. Nic Allen performs live music.
9:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Snatchee Records presents three bands: The Peculiar Pretzelmen, Levels and Layers and Jake Simms for a $5 cover.
Sunday
2 p.m. at Wenatchee High School, 1101 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee. Jason “Floyd” Coleman’s show “Unchained Melodies” on piano is presented by Wenatchee Community Concerts with Live On Stage Inc. for $10-$35 tickets.
2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson. Owen Barnhart play Americana music on guitar with reflective lyrics.
3 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery. Mike Bills plays a blend of rock ‘n’ roll, blues, classic country, pop, reggae and jazz.
