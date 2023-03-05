#NCWlivemusic - web graphic

WENATCHEE — Musicians play their best tunes — whether original songwriting or riffs on popular cover songs — at local wineries and bars, this week. There's also a piano "show" celebrating songs from the '60s and '70s Sunday at Wenatchee High School.

Thursday



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?