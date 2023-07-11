#NCWlivemusic - 1

Live musicians play at many wineries near Lake Chelan, including a swing band with horns and a high-energy dance rock band. The Icicle Creek Chamber Music Festival continues through Saturday. Social dance and punk shows entertain in Wenatchee.

Thursday



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?