Live musicians play at many wineries near Lake Chelan, including a swing band with horns and a high-energy dance rock band. The Icicle Creek Chamber Music Festival continues through Saturday. Social dance and punk shows entertain in Wenatchee.
Thursday
- 5-7 p.m. at Horan Estates Winery, 15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee: Stuart Elliot plays live music.
- 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Pond Winery, 212-A E. Woodin Ave., Chelan: Jeff Peterson plays live music.
- 6:30-10 p.m. at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Event Venue’s Old Barn Drinkery, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee: The Beau Van Winkle Band plays live music.
- 6-8 p.m. at Martin-Scott Winery, 3400 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee: Older & Wiser plays semi-acoustic covers of tunes from the ‘60s to ‘90s.
- 6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson: Rainy City Riff Raff is a swingin’ seven piece variety band with a horn section.
- 7 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth: The Chamber Music Festival continues with Beethoven, Crumb, Esmail, Strauss & Bacewicz.
- 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson: Darin Jones & The Last Men Standing play soulful tunes at the Heat Nightclub.
Friday
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan: Dani Bacon plays on the patio.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee: The Confluence Jazz Trio performs live for jazz night over dinner.
- 6-8:30 p.m. at Icicle Ridge Winery, 8977 North Road, Peshastin: Chris Ward plays country music for the Music on the Lawn series, going since 2003.
- 6-9 p.m. at Siren Song Vineyard Estate & Winery, 635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan: Collin Provence Trio is from Seattle where he performs at several jazz clubs.
- 6-9 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co., 3100 Ridgeway Drive, East Wenatchee: Danny Quigley is a pianist of contemporary and classic rock ‘n’ roll music.
- 6 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company, 108 Island View St., Wenatchee: Rylei Franks’ annual fan appreciation night.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines, 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson: The Hipsters play high-energy dance rock music.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s Tavern, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Warp Detour, Not All There and Weird Animal play a show presented by Snatchee Records for a $5 cover.
Saturday
- 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Silvara Cellars, 77 Stage Road, Leavenworth: Mac Potts sings and plays piano.
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson: Stereo Rewind plays classic to modern renditions of cover songs.
- 5-8 p.m. at Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee: Joey Anderson has six Inland Northwest Country Music Association awards.
- 5 p.m. at Malaga Springs Winery, 3450 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga: Mike Bills plays live music.
- 5-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway, Unit B, Manson: Dan Quigley plays live music.
- 5-8 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co.: Steve Aliment and Annie O’Neill team up with guitarist Bart Hyde.
- 6-9 p.m. at Lake Chelan Winery, 3519 Highway 150, Chelan: LakeBoys play live music with space for dancing.
- 6-8 p.m. at Martin-Scott Winery: SteelStone is a new band by three long-time musicians.
- 6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan: Ian Jones plays live music.
- 7 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: Chamber Music Festival continues with Grieg, Sollima & Brahms.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s: Dead by Design, Invitica and As It Lies play a show for a $5 cover.
Sunday
- 2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson: Megan Johnson plays blues, bluegrass, country, folk and pop songs.
- 2-4 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee: Linda Rollings stars at the social dance where last names M-Z bring non refrigerated snacks.
- 3-6 p.m. at Bianchi Vineyards: Chris Ward plays country music, and R-Shack BBQ serves food.
- 7-9 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth: Terror/Cactus is the digital folklore and psychedelic electro-cumbia project of Martín Selasco.
Monday
- 4-6 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars & Sorrento’s Ristorante, 3875 Highway 97A, Chelan: Whisky Trail won the World’s Best Band of 2023.
- 6-9 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee: NCW Blues Jam is outside with limited seating, so families can bring their own lawn chairs.
- 6-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97A, Chelan: Open Mic Night for vocalists and musicians with sign-ups on Facebook page.
Tuesday
- 3 p.m. at Icicle Brewing Company, 935 Front St., Leavenworth: Eli Lev plays with a “Four Directions Project.”