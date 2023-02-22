Birds of Play

Birds of Play performed at Sheridan Opera House for the album release party of Murmurations Vol. 2 in Feb. 2022. They will be at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Friday.

 Provided photo/Sarah Schwab

WENATCHEE — Live music choices for the weekend range in genres from country and Americana roots music, to punk and pop, to flamenco and soul. Most concerts are free at wineries near Lake Chelan, and there are also ticketed main-stage shows at Numerica Performing Arts Center and Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.

Thursday4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery: 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Jessie Lorenz is a singer-songwriter who performs soulful music with a pop feel on guitar and piano.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

