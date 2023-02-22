WENATCHEE — Live music choices for the weekend range in genres from country and Americana roots music, to punk and pop, to flamenco and soul. Most concerts are free at wineries near Lake Chelan, and there are also ticketed main-stage shows at Numerica Performing Arts Center and Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
Thursday4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery: 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Jessie Lorenz is a singer-songwriter who performs soulful music with a pop feel on guitar and piano.
5-7 p.m. at Rhein Haus: 707 Highway 2, Leavenworth. John Earle Mainord plays live country, folk and blues music.
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery: 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Chris Ward plays country music.
Friday
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery: Confluence Jazz Trio performs live for Jazz Night.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars: 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Mac Potts performs live music.
7 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Birds of Play are an Americana Roots quartet who are multi-instrumentalists inspired by natural wild places. Corban Welter makes a guest appearance.
8 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort and Spa: 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy. Carli Osika performs live music.
9:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze: 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Torin Frost and The Patterns of Saturn play for a $5 cover charge.
Saturday
3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Eric Link plays a variety of old, new and original songs on guitar, mandolin and Dobro.
3-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: 900 Swartout Road, Manson. Mel Peterson and Professor Dre play hits of yesterday and today from the genres of jazz, classic Rock ‘n’ Roll, rhythm and blues, country, soul and points in between.
4-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars: 67 Wapato Way, Manson. BassICally sings pop hits, classical remixes and original mixes.
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery: Charlie Solbring strums flamenco music and covers.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars: Jessie Lorenz performs live music.
6-9 p.m. at Siren Song Wines: 635 South Lakeshore Road, Chelan. Danny Quintero performs a live show, with tickets for $125-$145 that include a 3-course dinner and glass of sparkling wine.
6 p.m. at Tastebuds Coffee and Wine: 212 5th St. Suite A., Wenatchee. Rylei plays live music on guitar.
7-9 p.m. at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort: 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Dynamite Supreme play originals and covers of funk, soul and rock ‘n’ roll music for dancing.
7:30-9:30 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: Andre Feriante, trained by a virtuoso Spanish and classical guitarist, plays exotic and traditional instruments from around the globe.
7:30 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center: 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Tito Puente Jr. plays, sings and dances on stage for $29-$49 tickets.
Sunday
3-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: Chris Frue plays radio hits and original numbers in an improvisational jazz style.
5:30-7:30 p.m. at Rocky Pond Winery: 212-A E. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Whisky Trail plays classic rock ‘n’ roll tunes.
