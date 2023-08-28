Around Lake Chelan, regional musicians play their sets in the evening at wineries and restaurants. At The Gorge, Dave Matthews Band returns for a weekend of jams. A few bars and tasting rooms in Wenatchee and Leavenworth continue to invite musicians to add to the atmosphere, including outdoor concerts, while weather is good.
Thursday
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Rocky Pond Estate Winery, 212 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan: Whisky Trail’s solo acoustic show with reservations recommended.
- 6-9 p.m. at München Haus, 709 Front St., Leavenworth: Los Guerreros is regional Mexican music by locals Leonardo Guerrero and Eric Rosario.
- 6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson: Danny’s Flask is a trio of vocals, drums and piano.
- 6:30-9 p.m. at The Old Barn Drinkery at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Events Venue, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee: Shady Laine plays classic country, Americana and alternative indie-folk music.
Friday
- 5 p.m. at The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, Quincy: Dave Matthews Band returns for a weekend concert.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan: Bryson Evans is a rootsy singer-songwriter from Aberdeen with two original albums.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee: Confluence Jazz Trio plays live for jazz night.
- 6-9 p.m. at Lake Chelan Winery, 3519 Highway 150, Chelan: The LakeBoys play hit songs to dance and sing along.
- 6-8 p.m. at The Lookout, 101 Jackrabbit Lane, Chelan: Whisky Trail’s acoustic duo plays classic rock ‘n’ roll and requests.
- 6-9 p.m. at Siren Song Winery and Vineyard Estate, 635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan: D.S. Wilson is a Chicago-based jazz musician specializing in saxophones and piano.
- 6-9 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Company, 988 S. Union Ave., East Wenatchee: Given to Fly is a band featuring vocals, guitar bass and drums with a diverse set.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s Tavern, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Crazy Eyes, Otho and The Nightmares play a show presented by Snatchee Records for a $5 cover.
Saturday
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson: Nic Allen plays country, blues and rock ‘n’ roll with a southern influence.
- 4:30 p.m. at Cave B Estate Winery, 348 Silica Road NW, Quincy: Rylei Franks sings and plays guitar.
- 5-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway, Suite B, Manson: Greg King is a tenor singer-songwriter and guitarist.
- 6 p.m. at The Gorge Amphitheatre: Dave Matthews Band continues its weekend concert.
- 6-8:30 p.m. at Icicle Ridge Winery, 8977 North Road, Peshastin: The Music on the Lawn summer series concludes with this outdoor concert.
- 6-8 p.m. at Plain Cellars, 18749 Alpine Acres Road, Leavenworth: Ian Jones & the Livingroom Allstars are hosted by Mountain Music Productions and Thin Silver Records.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines, 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson: Sin City Band is Seattle’s Top 40 rock band.
- 8 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth: Artemidorus performs a Pink Floyd experience of the full length albums "Wish You Were Here" and "Dark Side of the Moon" complete with a laser light show for $40 tickets.
Sunday
- 2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson: Whisky Trail’s trio plays a special blend of classic rock ‘n’ roll.
- 6 p.m. at The Gorge Amphitheatre: Dave Matthews Band continues its weekend concert.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines: Radio80 is an ‘80s tribute band.
- 8 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: Artemidorus is a full band playing all songs from two Pink Floyd albums.
Monday
- 6-9 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee: NCW Jam Night presents Tunes by the Tracks outdoors with limited seating provided.
- 6-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97A, Chelan: Open Mic Night for vocalists, musicians and performers.
Wednesday
- 4-7 p.m. at Watermill Winery on the Ave, 118 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Owen Barnhart is a singer-songwriter, guitarist and drummer.
- 6-8 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth: Sergio Cuevas is a multi-instrumentalist who plays in many styles such as jazz and reggae.