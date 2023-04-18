Time your visit to a local winery to coincide with a live performance by a musician to make the most of the experience. Whether you want to go to the symphony or a punk bar, here are some options for music this weekend.
Thursday
4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Owen Barnhart plays classic country and Americana with banjo, guitar and vocals.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Chris Ward performs country music.
Friday
5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan. Carly Klein Schoening plays acoustic guitar and sings.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Confluence Jazz trio performs live for jazz night.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Live music with The Skiffs and special guest Mike Bills.
6-8 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co., 988 S. Union Ave., East Wenatchee. Nic Allen is a solo acoustic artist who plays country, blues and rock ‘n’ roll.
7 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “Toast of the Town.” Tickets are $20-$60 at wenatcheesymphony.org.
9:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Live music featuring three bands: Box Elder, Not All There and Weird Animal. $5 cover.
Saturday
1-4 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars & Sorrento’s Ristorante, 3875 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan. The Skiffs play songs about “heartache, high-heeled momma’s, drinkin’ and other edgy topics” according to the Facebook event post.
3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Chris Ward plays new and old country favorites.
3-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson. Owen Barnhart plays classic country, rock ‘n’ roll and folk songs.
4-7 p.m. at Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee. Older & Wiser plays live.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Well Strung is a duo that plays danceable jazz music.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars Chelan. Nick Mardon performs with acoustic guitar.
9:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze. Live music by three bands: Third Seven, Indigo Rose and Dylan Morrison. $5 cover.
Sunday
2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson. Megan Johnson plays laid-back covers in acoustic style.
3-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery. The Skiffs are Darik Peet on guitar and mandolin and "Kountry Kate," Katie Peet, on upright bass.
7-9 p.m. at Bushel & Bee Taproom, 900 Front St. Suite C, Leavenworth. Third Seven performs looping and layering of cello, rhythm and vocals.
