Wenatchee — Singer-songwriters on acoustic guitars take to several stages this weekend. A saxophonist grooves with covers, and dance floors swing at two jazz nights at wineries. One big benefit concert features a number of choral musical groups from the valley.
Thursday
4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Carly Schoening is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic guitar.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Chris Ward plays country music.
Friday
5-7 p.m. at Club Crow, 108 ½ Cottage Ave., Cashmere. John Earle Mainord plays country, folk and blues music.
6-9 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. Older & Wiser performs live as a trio at the craft brewery with 24 taps.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Confluence Jazz Trio performs live for jazz night.
6-8 p.m. at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Rylei Franks has an eclectic cover catalog from 90’s alternative to country western to upbeat pop and rock ‘n’ roll with some originals.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Nick Mardon performs live on acoustic guitar.
7:30 p.m. at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee. An invitational benefit concert by donation featuring The Columbia Chorale of Wenatchee, The Apollo Club, The Appleaires, Leavenworth Village Voices, and Columbia River Community Flute Choir.
Saturday
3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Nick Mardon plays original music and iconic covers inspired by classic rock ‘n’ roll, 90’s alternative and blues-pop music.
3-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson. Big Sax Daddy, aka “Alvin Little” plays saxophone covers.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Well Strung is a duo performing danceable jazz music.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars Chelan. Chris Ward performs country music with guitar.
7-9 p.m. at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort, Hampton Lodge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Datura’s sound recalls goth-rock and post-rock influences. Not All There opens more with live music.
7-9 p.m. at Stein, 801 Front St., Leavenworth. Whisky Trail plays classic rock.
Sunday
2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson. Nic Allen plays country, blues and rock ‘n’ roll renditions and original music.
3-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery. Owen Barnhart plays classic country, rock ‘n’ roll and folk songs as a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone