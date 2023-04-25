Besides the mainstage entertainment for Apple Blossom Festival, these are the musicians playing at wineries and bars this weekend, as well as a social dance at the Senior Center.
Thursday
4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Jeff Mclaren plays rock ‘n’ roll music with a soul sound.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Chris Ward performs country music.
Friday
5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Hwy 150, Chelan. The Lawrence Jazz Duo performs on the patio.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Confluence Jazz Trio performs for jazz night.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Gina Belliveau plays looped, percussive acoustic folk music.
8 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy. Stevie Lynne is an award-winning songwriter and music artist based in Spokane.
9 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Snatchee Records presents four bands: Datura, Crazy Eyes, The Regressions and The Nightmares for a $5 cover.
Saturday
1-4 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars & Sorrento’s Ristorante, 3875 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan. Eric Link plays a variety of songs on guitar, mandolin and Dobro.
3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. James Coates plays music influenced by ‘60s pop icons and folk rock revolutionaries.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Charlie Solbrig plays cover music in a flamenco style.
9 p.m.-1 a.m. at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson. The Sh80s perform for a Best of the ‘80s Party that includes new-ave, hair metal, synth-pop and hip-hop music and encourages ‘80s costumes.
Sunday
2-4 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Gary Bowling and Marvin Tucker perform live for the social dance that costs $7 for members and $10 for non-members. Last names beginning with A-L, bring nonrefrigerated snacks.
