Wineries and bars, the casino's nightclub and a church are hosting live music this weekend. The weekly favorites, such as jazz night, are set, as are plenty of classic rock ‘n’ roll cover bands and acoustic soloists.
Thursday
4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Curtis Moore plays Americana, folk, rock ‘n’ roll and roots music.
6-8 p.m. at Martin Scott Winery, 3400 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee. Whisky Trail plays danceable classic rock ‘n’ roll hits.
7 p.m. at Cascade Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1550 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee. The Heather Pierson Duo play original songs with jazzy harmonies and some community singing.
Friday
5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan. Eric Link plays live music on the patio.
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Confluence Jazz Trio performs for jazz night.
6-8 p.m. at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. The Just Us Band plays live music.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Joey Anderson performs with acoustic guitar.
9:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Snatchee Records presents three bands for a $5 cover: Goners UK, The Scoffs and The Disorderlies.
Saturday
1-4 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars and Sorrento’s Ristorante, 3875 Highway 97A, Chelan. Kimo Muraki entertains as an instrumentalist, vocalist, performer and composer.
4-7 p.m. at Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee. Whisky Trail performs live music.
7-10 p.m. at The Rock Bar & Grill, 118 Rock Island Drive, Rock Island. SteelStone plays rock ‘n’ roll and dance music.
9 p.m.-1 a.m. at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson. Sway is a Pacific Northwest cover band playing all the top hits at the Heat Nightclub.
Sunday
3-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson. Owen Barnhart plays classic country, rock ‘n’ roll and folk songs.
