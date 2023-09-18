Live music performances by local, regional and touring bands happen mostly at wineries near Lake Chelan; some are outdoors and many are free. A social dance at the senior center is for all ages. Punk shows at Wally's go into the late night. Two concerts at Numerica Performing Arts Center will benefit the college and also bring Grammy-award winning artists.
Thursday
- 5-7 p.m. at Chelan Riverwalk Park, Historic Downtown Chelan, 117 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan. Whisky Trail’s acoustic duo plays classic rock ‘n’ roll hits by the river.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Chris Ward plays country music originals and covers.
- 6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Saltwater Sky plays a solo acoustic show for the lead singer’s birthday.
- 6:30-9 p.m. at The Old Barn Drinkery at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Events Venue, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee. Kayla Good plays melodic music with acoustic guitar.
Friday
- 4-7 p.m. at Benson Vineyards Estate Winery, 754 Winesap Ave., Chelan. Whisky Trail plays a blend of classic rock ‘n’ roll with special guest Elaine Eagle.
- 4-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars - Manson, 67 Wapato Way, Manson. An Open Mic Night for music, poetry and comedy hosted by BassICally.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Siren Song Vineyard Estate & Winery, 635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan. The Well Strung duo plays songs with guitar and stand up bass.
- 6-8 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co., 3100 Ridgeway Drive, East Wenatchee. Curtis Moore fuses Americana, folk, country and blues music.
- 6-8 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company, 108 E. Island View St., Wenatchee. Rylei Franks plays original music with special guest Jim West.
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Plant Ally, 925 Commercial St., Leavenworth. Benjamin Jay Thomas leads a guided concert experience called “Mantrasongs for Starting Over” for $20 a ticket.
- 8 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy. Sam Leyde Band from North Idaho plays a blend of country and rock ‘n’ roll.
- 9 p.m. at Wally’s Tavern, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Calabrese, Haunt Me and Datura play live in a show presented by Snatchee Records for a $15 cover.
Saturday
- 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Silvara Cellars, 77 Stage Road, Leavenworth. Ruthless Mercenaries is a guitar and vocal duo playing from seven decades of musical genres.
- 2-5 p.m. at Milbrandt Vineyards, 707 Highway 2, Unit D, Leavenworth. Whisky Trail’s duo plays classic hits spanning five decades.
- 3 p.m. at Malaga Springs Winery, 3450 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga. Older & Wiser is a trio that plays semi-acoustic music.
- 5-8 p.m. at Skagit Cellars - Manson. The Lawrence Jazz Duo play “beautiful and soothing” music, according to its Facebook page.
- 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Encanto Concierto benefits Wenatchee Valley College with opera music combined with Mariachi Boleros for $24-$34 a ticket.
- 8 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa. Saltwater Sky is a five-piece country band with bluesy rock ‘n’ roll influences.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s Tavern. The Kings, Doc Savage and Goodbye Viking play for a $5 cover.
Sunday
- 1-4 p.m. at Rio Vista Wines, 24415 Highway 97, Chelan. Brittany Jean is a folk singer-songwriter with five albums.
- 2-4 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Linda Rollings performs at a social dance for all ages for $7 per member and $10 per non-member. Last names A-L bring non-refrigerated snacks.
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson. Owen Barnhart is a singer-songwriter playing classic country, rock ‘n’ roll and folk songs.
- 5 p.m. at Off the Hill Tasting Room, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Darnell Scott plays blues, R&B and soul music.
Wednesday
- 5-7 p.m. at Horan Estates Winery, 15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee. BassICally sings a set of modern to classic hits.
- 7:30 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center. The Manhattan Transfer Grammy award-winners play a 50th anniversary and final world tour of pop and jazz hits for $59-$99 per ticket.