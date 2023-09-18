#NCWlivemusic - web graphic

Live music performances by local, regional and touring bands happen mostly at wineries near Lake Chelan; some are outdoors and many are free. A social dance at the senior center is for all ages. Punk shows at Wally's go into the late night. Two concerts at Numerica Performing Arts Center will benefit the college and also bring Grammy-award winning artists. 

Thursday



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?