#NCWlivemusic

North Central Washington's venues for live music include many of the wineries around Lake Chelan, where regional solo artists and small bands take a small stage. One group concert raises money for the Ski Hill in Leavenworth. Another group of punk rock bands plays a show together at Wally's House of Booze in Wenatchee.

Thursday



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?