NCWlivemusic

North Central Washington's venues for live music include many of the wineries around Lake Chelan, where regional solo artists and small bands take a small stage. One group concert raises money for the Ski Hill in Leavenworth. Another group of punk rock bands plays a show together at Wally's House of Booze in Wenatchee.
Thursday
5-7 p.m. at Icicle Village Resort, 505 Highway 2, Leavenworth: The Whisky Trail full band celebrate the halfway point for Rally the Globe.
6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson: Santa Poco is a honky tonk band from Seattle with the album “Cowboy Songs.”
6-9 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co., 988 S. Union Ave., East Wenatchee: Owen Barnhart is a country solo artist.
6:30-9 p.m. at The Old Barn Drinkery at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Event Venue, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee: Troy Lindsey’s CD release party for “The Battle.”
Friday
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee: Confluence Jazz Trio performs live for jazz night.
6-9 p.m. at Lake Chelan Winery, 3519 Highway 150, Chelan: The LakeBoys play hits at a regular venue with an outdoors dancefloor.
6-8 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Brewing Co., 108 E. Island View St., Wenatchee: Rylei Franks plays original music with guest Jim West.
7:30 p.m. at Chelan County Fairgrounds, 5700 Wescott Drive, Cashmere: Easton Corbin is a baritone singer of traditional and modern country music.
7:30 p.m. at The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, Quincy: The Lumineers play indie folk rock Americana hits with special guest James Bay.
8-10 p.m. at Icicle Brewing Company, 935 Front St., Leavenworth: A silent disco with rental headphones tuned to tracks by DJ X for $10 per ticket.
Saturday
4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson: The Skiffs play rockabilly music with guitar and stand up bass.
4-10 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club (Ski Hill), 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth: Loos 4 the Lodge raises funds for new bathrooms with live music by Hans Hessburg, SteelStone and Abe Martinez.
4-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars, 67 Wapato Way, Manson: Jacob Shales plays acoustic country and pop.
5-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway Unit B, Manson: Owen Barnhart plays live music.
6-10 p.m. at Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Drive, East Wenatchee: Taste of Whisky plays classic rock ‘n’ roll for a members-only pool party.
7 p.m. at The Gorge: The Outsiders Revival Tour presented by 93.7 The Mountain welcomes Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Hailey Winters.
9 p.m. at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson: Altered ‘90s plays grunge and alternative rock ‘n’ roll hits from the ‘90s and early 2000’s.
9 p.m. at Rio Vista Winery, 24415 Highway 97, Chelan: Older & Wiser is a trio playing classic hit songs.
9 p.m. at Wally’s Tavern, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Land of Wolves, The Nightmares and Not All There perform a show presented by Snatchee Records for a $5 cover.
Sunday
2-4 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee: Double Deal plays for the public social dance, $7 per member, $10 for non-members and last names M-Z bring non-refrigerated snacks.
4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: Owen Barnhart plays country, rock ‘n’ roll and folk songs.
