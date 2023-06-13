Local musicians continue to add atmosphere on small stages at wineries in the Lake Chelan area. The music scene in Leavenworth picks up, too. A few seasonal open mic nights have stages for aspiring performers.
Thursday
- 5-7 p.m. at Horan Estates Winery, 15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee. Carrie Grosch sings live music.
- 5-7 p.m. at Rhein Haus Leavenworth, 707 Highway 2, Leavenworth. The Skiffs perform as a duo in a rockabilly style with stand-up bass.
- 5 p.m. at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Event Venue, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee. Elaine Eagle is a singer-songwriter and pianist playing originals and covers.
- 6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Chris Ward plays country music.
- 6-8 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson. An Open Mic Night open to poetry, music, comedy and other talents.
- 6-9 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. A Keynote Concert evening of inspiration and “songversation” with Eden Moody from Nashville, Tennessee, and Molly Chen from Portland, Oregon, for $15 tickets.
- 6-9 p.m. at München Haus, 709 Front St., Leavenworth. Corban Welter is a folk musician, singer-songwriter and artist playing guitar and mandolin.
- 6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Older & Wiser plays a semi-acoustic set of classic hits.
Friday
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan. Elaine Eagle is a singer-songwriter on piano.
- 6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Confluence Jazz Trio performs live for jazz night.
- 6-9 p.m. at München Haus. Owen Barnhart performs on banjo and finger-style guitar in an Americana and classic country style. Tai Shan also plays original pop-folk music.
- 6-8 p.m. at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Brittany Jean is a folk singer/songwriter who has released five studio albums.
Saturday
- 2 p.m. at The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. Beyond Wonderland has limited two-day passes remaining for the Alice in Wonderland themed electronic dance music festival campout.
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery. BassICally is Ally Paige, vocal performer.
- 4-7 p.m. at Lake Chelan Winery, 2519 Highway 150, Chelan. The Falling Cow Festival includes music by the LakeBoys with country tunes and rock ‘n’ roll dance hits for $10 general tickets.
- 5-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97A, Chelan. Chris Ward performs country music regionally and nationally after starting in Nashville.
- 5-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway, Unit B, Manson. Greg King plays rock ‘n’ roll classics on guitar with a tenor voice.
- 6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Uncle Doug plays a solo tribute to country folk-rock and Americana hits.
Sunday
- 2 p.m. at The Gorge Amphitheatre. Beyond Wonderland festival continues for a second day.
- 2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson. Megan Johnson plays blues, bluegrass, country, folk and pop songs.
- 3-6 p.m. at The Rock Bar & Grill, 118 Rock Island Drive, Rock Island. SteelStone plays the first set of live music for a Father’s Day customer appreciation event.
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery. Owen Barnhart plays classic country, rock ‘n’ roll and folk songs as a multi-instrumentalist.
- 6-9 p.m. at The Rock Bar & Grill. Whisky Trail plays renditions of classic rock ‘n’ roll.
Monday
- 3-6 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars & Sorrento’s Ristorante, 3875 Highway 97A, Chelan. Whisky Trail plays live music.
- 6-9 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. NCW Jam Night is known as Tunes by the Tracks for the outside, family-friendly venue with an open stage for live music.
- 6-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards. Open Mic Night continues until Labor Day on Monday nights.
Wednesday
- 6-8 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth. The Chumlilies are a string band with a 2020 full length album.
- 6-9 p.m. at München Haus. Seth Garrido plays soulful country music.