The live music in North Central Washington extends from this weekend into next week. Most of the venues are wineries and tasting rooms near Lake Chelan, plus a cidery and bars in Wenatchee and Leavenworth host musicians.
Thursday
- 4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Scott Heuston is an acoustic guitarist from Puyallup who plays country and rock ‘n’ roll covers.
- 6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Chris Ward plays country music.
Friday
- 4-7 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Given To Fly plays old to new country, classic rock ‘n’ roll, blues and pop tunes.
- 4-7 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97A, Chelan. Older & Wiser play semi-acoustic, repurposed classic covers.
- 5-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards. The Lake Chelan Jazz Band has played popular standards for 11 years.
- 6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Confluence Jazz Trio performs live for jazz night.
- 6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Ian Jones performs original Northwest Americana music.
- 6-8 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co., 3100 Ridgeway Drive, East Wenatchee. Chris Ward plays country originals and covers.
- 7-9 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson. BassICally is a singer and creator with a wide range of music.
- 8-10 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy. Brian Sacco plays smooth saxophone selections from Duke Ellington to Louis Armstrong.
- 8-10 p.m. at The Vogue Coffee Bar, 117 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan. End of the Line is a duo by Elaine Eagle and Ramiro Espinoza.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Snatchee Records presents three bands for a $5 cover: Bullets or Balloons, The Nightmares and Moss Glow.
Saturday
- 4-7 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards. Older & Wiser is Wayne Evans, Mike Gamble and Jim Harvill’s music project since 2018.
- 4-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway Unit B, Manson. Chris Ward plays live music.
- 6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars. Mel Peterson performs a fusion of contemporary-pop, jazz standards, classic country, gospel and R&B music.
- 7-9 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery. BassICally plays live music.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines, 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson. Whisky Trail performs classic rock ‘n’ roll.
Sunday
- 2-4 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Kristi and Steve Nebel from Tacoma perform music for the social dance. Tickets are $7-$10. Last names beginning with A-L bring nonrefrigerated snacks.
- 3 p.m. at Rocky Pond Estate Winery Leavenworth Tasting Room, 535 W. Highway 2, Leavenworth. Whisky Trail plays live music.
- 6 p.m. at Twisp River Tap House, 201 Methow Valley Highway N., Twisp. The Swallowtails perform with violin, piano, guitars, banjo and vocals across genres.
- 7-9 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery. BassICally plays live music.
May 23
- Icicle Brewing Company, 935 Front St., Leavenworth. Gil Rivas sings and plays acoustic music on guitar.
May 24
- 5-7 p.m. at Horan Estates Winery, 15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee. Brittany Jean is a folk singer and songwriter.
- 6-8 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth. Sergio Cuevas plays live music at the Ski Hill Lodge.