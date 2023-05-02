Since it's the second weekend of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, there are extra opportunities to hear live music in the days ahead, along with the local shows at area wineries and bars.
Thursday
- 4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Nic Allen plays country, blues and rock ‘n’ roll music with soul influence.
- 5-7 p.m. at Rhein Haus Leavenworth, 707 Highway 2, Unit F, Leavenworth. The Skiffs play country music with guitar, mandolin and upright bass.
Friday
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan. Brent Betton plays live music.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. The Confluence Jazz Trio performs for jazz night.
- 6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Kevin Jones performs on guitar.
- 7-9 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Ellensburg Big Band plays during swing dance lessons for $25. Also on Saturday and Sunday, 10-11:30 a.m. at Snowy Owl Stage.
- 8 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy. Aaron Crawford and band plays during the opening weekend of the pool.
- 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a concert by Grupo Angel.
Saturday
- 1-10 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts. For Leavenworth Jazz Festival, four performances by Rhia Foster, then Seth Garrido, Sergio Cuevas and the Cuevas Cartel and The Jared Hall Quintet. Tickets are $30 for Meadow Stage and $30 for Snowy Owl Stage.
- 1 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars, 3875 Highway 97A, Chelan. Older & Wiser is the trio of Wayne Evans, Mike Gamble and Jim Harvill playing live music. BassICally performs live with vocals and mixes.
- 4-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars, 67 Wapato Way, Manson. BassICally performs live music.
- 6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars Chelan. Jeff Peterson plays live music.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Snatchee Records presents three bands for a $5 cover: Late Night Shiner, Proleterror and As It Lies.
Sunday
- 3-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson. BassICally performs live.
The following music performances are all at the Apple Blossom Festival Gesa Credit Union Entertainment Stage in Memorial Park, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. More information is online at appleblossom.org.
Thursday
- 12 p.m. Wenatchee High School Choir
- 1 p.m. Wenatchee High School Chamber Orchestra
- 4 p.m. Older & Wiser plays repurposed classic covers
- 6 p.m. Slingshot plays hard rock ‘n’ roll.
- 8 p.m. Altered 90’s plays alternative rock ‘n’ roll.
Friday
- 12 p.m. Gayla Graves Band plays southern rock ‘n’ roll.
- 2 p.m. Lance Tigner plays eclectic acoustic music.
- 3:30 p.m. Adam Gent plays acoustic rock ‘n’ roll.
- 5 p.m. Dyve plays pop and hip-hop music.
- 6:30 p.m. Given To Fly (a.k.a. No Promises) plays classic rock ‘n’ roll, modern country and grunge music.
- 8:30 p.m. Desmadre Musical Band plays cumbia music.
Saturday
- 1 p.m. I-5 America’s First Corps Rock Band plays pop, rock ‘n’ roll and blues music.
- 3:10 p.m. Easy Street Men’s Choir performs a capella music.
- 4:30 p.m. Hunter Stiles plays classic and outlaw country music.
- 6:30 p.m. Chris Ward plays country music.
- 8 p.m. American Honey performs live.
Sunday
- 12 p.m. Musikkapelle Leavenworth plays Bavarian polkas, marches, waltzes and international music.
- 1:30 p.m. Saddle Rockers play bluegrass and vintage rock ‘n’ roll.