On Friday, there are 14 different musicians performing around the valley, mostly near Lake Chelan, at wineries. A Chamber Music Festival goes through the weekend. A choir benefit concert supports Friends of Ohme Gardens. The Senior Center has a social dance. Two open mic nights give people a chance to show their talents on stage.
Thursday
- 5:30 p.m. at Leavenworth Farmers Market, 330 Evans St., Leavenworth: The icicle Creek Chamber Music Festival puts on a free show in the community.
- 6-8 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson: An Open Mic Night for poetry, music and comedy talents.
- 6-8 p.m. at Martin Scott Winery, 3400 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee: Taste of Whisky plays from five decades of classic rock ‘n’ roll.
- 6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson: Loose Change plays rock ‘n’ roll.
- 6:30 p.m. at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Event Venue, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee: Owen Barnhart plays Americana music.
Friday
- 4-7 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson: Older & Wiser plays unique renditions of hit songs.
- 4-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars, 67 Wapato Way, Manson: BassICally is a vocalist playing on the covered patio.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan: Daniel Faller plays live music on the patio.
- 6 p.m. at Campbells Resort, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan: Jim Basnight plays a solo set of indie rock 'n' roll with chart-topping original singles.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee: The Confluence Jazz Trio performs a dinner show for jazz night.
- 6-8:30 p.m. at Icicle Ridge Winery, 8977 North Road, Peshastin: Brian Blair plays for the Music on the Lawn series.
- 6-9 p.m. at Lake Chelan Winery, 3519 Highway 150, Chelan: The LakeBoys are the musical duo of Greg Kennedy and Arthur Dunn.
- 6-9 p.m. at München Haus, 709 Front St., Leavenworth: The Ruthless Mercenaries are an acoustic rock ‘n’ roll duo covering decades of hit songs.
- 6-9 p.m. at Siren Song Wines Vineyard Estate and Winery, 635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan: BroHammM’s music has soulful vocal harmonies for Motown, classic soul and funky R&B music.
- 6-9 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co., 3100 Ridgeway Drive, East Wenatchee: Chris Jones is an award-winning country and rock ‘n’ roll singer-songwriter.
- 7 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth: The Chamber Music Festival performance is live at Canyon Wren Recital Hall and online.
- 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park, 1410 S. Mission St., Wenatchee: BOSAYA is a singer-songwriter of indie-pop music with a five-octave range.
- 7 p.m. at Winegirl Wines, 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson: Lucky Tongue is a rock ‘n’ roll trio who has played 1,600 shows since 2000.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Odyssey, As It Lies and The Nightmares are three bands in one show presented by Snatchee Records for a $5 cover.
Saturday
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: Mel Peterson sings a fusion of pop, jazz, country, gospel and R&B music.
- 5-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway, Unit B, Manson: Carly Ann Calvert is a vocalist and musician.
- 6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan: Dan Faller performs live on acoustic guitar.
- 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery: Older & Wiser plays a semi-acoustic set of hit songs. Advance tickets are $10 at (509)-667-9463.
- 7 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: The Chamber Music Festival performance continues with the fourth concert.
- 8 p.m. at Tower Pizza, 8995 Crescent Bar Road NW, Quincy: Whisky Trail plays a #MixedTape party-band style of acoustic classic rock. Reservations recommended.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze: Kids On Fire, Storm Boy and One Drink & Other Lies play a show for a $5 cover.
Sunday
- 2 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: The Young Artist Series students present for the Chamber Music Institute Festival.
- 2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson: Joey Anderson’s southern voice spans genres of music with five Inland Northwest Country Music Association Awards since 2019.
- 2-4 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee: Kristi & Steve Nebel play live music for dancing and socializing. Last names beginning A-L bring non-refrigerated snacks.
- 3 p.m. at Rocky Pond Estate Winery, 535 W. Highway 2, Leavenworth: Whisky Trail plays acoustic classic rock ‘n’ roll.
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: Owen Barnhart is a singer-songwriter playing classic country, folk and rock ‘n’ roll songs.
- 6 p.m. at Ohme Gardens, 3327 Ohme Road, Wenatchee: GladSong Choir performs a fundraiser for Ohme Gardens Friends Society. Tickets are $35.
Monday
- 4-6 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars & Sorrento’s Ristorante, 3875 Highway 97A, Chelan: The Skiffs are a rockabilly duo.
- 6-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97A, Chelan: An Open Mic Night for vocalists and musicians.
Wednesday
- 5-7 p.m. at Horan Estates Winery, 15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee: Eric Link plays on guitar, mandolin and dobro.
- 6 p.m. at The Highlander Golf Course, 2920 Eighth St. SE, East Wenatchee: Whisky Trail is the 2023 World’s Best band winner.
- 7-9 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth: Erin McNamee is a singer, guitarist and music teacher.