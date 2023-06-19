Most of the opportunities to hear live music this week happen at wineries near Lake Chelan. Many singer-songwriters bring out their guitars to play original and familiar hit songs, acoustic style. A social dance at the senior center, plus big shows at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa and the casino are the main music events.
Thursday
- 5 p.m. at Horan Estates Winery, 15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee: Rylei Franks plays easy listening sets with music from the ‘90s to today’s hits with some original songs.
- 6-8 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee: Mike Bills plays an eclectic blend of rock ‘n’ roll, blues, classic country, pop, reggae and jazz music.
- 6-8 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson: The Kevin Jones Band plays roots music, and electric/acoustic rock ‘n’ roll with a touch of world tone.
- 6:30-9 p.m. at The Old Barn Drinkery at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Events Venue, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee: Eric Link plays old, new and original songs on guitar, mandolin and Dobro for a free concert.
- 8 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Stop the Presses is reggae steady ska from Brooklyn NW and Not All There is a local punk band. Snatchee Records presents the show for a $5 cover.
Friday
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery: Confluence Jazz Trio performs live for jazz night.
- 6-8 p.m. at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee: Lance Tigner is a guitarist and vocalist who has played in many bands, ensembles, orchestras and as a solo artist for more than 45 years.
Saturday
- 2-5 p.m. at Ryan Patrick Wines, 707 Highway 2, Unit D, Leavenworth: Owen Barnhart is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist playing a Summer Solstice show.
- 3 p.m. at Malaga Springs Winery, 3450 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga: Mike Bills plays live music.
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson: Loose Change plays live music in a six-piece band.
- 4-7 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97A, Chelan: Savanna Woods is a singer-songwriter who plays heartfelt originals and familiar covers. She made it to the top 20 of "The Voice" on television for season 20.
- 5-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway, Unit B, Manson: Corbin Welter plays folk ballads on acoustic guitar.
- 6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan: Nic Allen is a local acoustic musician originally from Arkansas.
- 7-9 p.m. at Patterson Cellars, 933 Front St., Suite B, Leavenworth: Jesse James plays acoustic guitar with soulful vocals in blues, folk, country and original compositions.
- 7:30 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy: Artemidorus, a Pink Floyd Experience with special guest Durga McBroom, who toured with Pink Floyd for three decades, plus laser show. BOSAYA opens the show. Tickets are $50 at eventbrite.com.
- 9 p.m. at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson: Haus of Sound performs tributes to Top 40 dance hits from the ‘70s to today.
Sunday
- 2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson: Owen Barnhart plays Americana music on acoustic guitar with reflective lyrics.
- 2-4 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee: Kristi & Steve Nebel play live Americana music for dancing and socializing. Tickets are $7-$10 and last names beginning with M-Z bring non-refrigerated snacks.
- 6-8 p.m. at The Lookout, 101 Jackrabbit Lane, Chelan: Full Vinyl Jacket brings a ‘70s classic rock ‘n’ roll party. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets are encouraged.
- 6-8 p.m. at McGlinn’s Public House, 111 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee: Kevin Jones & Cam Nichols play live music on various guitars, and Jones has released four albums.
Monday
- 3-6 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars & Sorrento’s Ristorante, 3875 Highway 97A, Chelan: Larry Murante is a long-time contemporary singer-songwriter with a folk rock set.
Wednesday
2 p.m. at Cashmere Riverside Park, 201 Riverside Drive, Cashmere: Mariachi Noroeste performs traditional Mexican music and culture in an interactive format.
- 6-8 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth: Darnell Scott plays live blues music.
- 6-8 p.m. at McGlinn’s Public House: Mac Potts is a pianist, vocalist and worship leader from the Portland area.
- 6-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards: Open Mic Night for vocalists and musicians to perform on stage. Sign-ups are on the Facebook page.