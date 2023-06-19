#NCWlivemusic - 1

Most of the opportunities to hear live music this week happen at wineries near Lake Chelan. Many singer-songwriters bring out their guitars to play original and familiar hit songs, acoustic style. A social dance at the senior center, plus big shows at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa and the casino are the main music events.

Thursday



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?