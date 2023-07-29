#NCWlivemusic - 1

Thursday

  • 6-8 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson: Open Mic Night for musicians, poets and comedians.
  • 6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson: The Olson Brothers Band released their fourth studio album “I Bleed Evergreen” in 2021.
  • 6:30-9 p.m. at The Old Barn Drinkery at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Event Venue, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee: Erin McNamee is a singer-songwriter.
  • 7 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy: Saltwater Sky, Chris Ward, Copper Mountain Band and The Boot Boogie Babes kick off Watershed Festival.


