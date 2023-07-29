6-8 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson: Open Mic Night for musicians, poets and comedians.
6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson: The Olson Brothers Band released their fourth studio album “I Bleed Evergreen” in 2021.
6:30-9 p.m. at The Old Barn Drinkery at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Event Venue, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee: Erin McNamee is a singer-songwriter.
7 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy: Saltwater Sky, Chris Ward, Copper Mountain Band and The Boot Boogie Babes kick off Watershed Festival.
Friday
2-11 p.m. at The Gorge Amphitheater, 754 Silica Road NW, Quincy: Watershed Festival includes DJ Rod Youree, Kylie Morgan, Wade Bowen, Niko Moon, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Peytan Porter, Ella Langley, Madeline Edwards, Mackenzie Porter and George Birge.
4-7 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97A, Chelan: The Kevin Jones Band plays funk, rock ‘n’ roll and blues music.
5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan: Darnell Scott plays blues music.
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee: Confluence Jazz Trio performs live for jazz night.
6-8:30 p.m. at Icicle Ridge Winery, 8977 North Road, Peshastin: Chris Ward plays country music on the lawn in the series that started in 2003.
6-9 p.m. at Lake Chelan Winery, 3519 Highway 150, Chelan: The LakeBoys play near an outdoor dance floor.
6-9 p.m. at München Haus, 709 Front St., Leavenworth: The Ruthless Mercenaries are an acoustic rock ‘n’ roll duo covering decades of hits.
6 p.m. at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee: Rylei Frank is an indie acoustic rock soloist.
6-9 p.m. at Siren Song Vineyard Estate & Winery, 635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan: Stephanie Porter is a long-gigging jazz singer with a band for Music Under the Stars.
6-8 p.m. at Snowdrift Cider Company, 277 Ward Ave., East Wenatchee: Leanna Shannon plays folk and classic country music.
9 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: the Peculiar Pretzlemen and The Nightmares play live music presented by Snatchee Records for a $5 cover.
Saturday
2-5 p.m. at Benson Vineyards, 754 Winesap Ave., Manson: Squirrel of Shame is an ‘80s cover band.
2-11 p.m. at The Gorge Amphitheatre: Watershed Festival features DJ Rod Youree, Tenille Townes, Warren Zeiders, Kameron Marlowe, Parker McCollum, Keith Urban, Carter Faith, Landon Parker, Ben Chapman, Pillbox Patti and Aaron Raitiere.
4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: Nic Allen is a solo acoustic artist with a soulful Southern style.
5-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway, Unit B, Manson: Laura Belanger sings and plays acoustic guitar.
6-9 p.m. at Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee: Lyle Ronglien is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and banjo player.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan: Brittany Jean is a folk singer and songwriter with five studio albums.
7-9 p.m. at Stein, 801 Front St., Leavenworth: Kelly Shirey plays folk, rock ‘n’ roll and Americana with hints of country and pop music.
7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines, 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson: Got ‘90s? is a cover band for hit songs from the 1990s.
9 p.m. at Wally’s: Devils Gulch & The Missionaries, Ball Bag, Not All There and Bill and His Six String play for a $10 cover.
Sunday
2-11 p.m. at The Gorge Amphitheatre: Watershed Festival features DJ Rod Youree, Conner Smith, Travis Denning, Ernest, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Lauren Watkins, Ben Burgess, Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham and Alexander Ludwig.
2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson: The Older & Wiser trio plays songs from the ‘60s to ‘90s.
4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: Mac Potts is a pianist and vocalist.
Monday
6-9 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee: NCW Blues Jam is outdoors as Tunes by the Tracks.
6-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards: An Open Mic Night for vocalists and musicians.
Wednesday
6 p.m. at Highlander Golf Course, 2920 Eighth St. SE, East Wenatchee: Whisky Trail plays classic rock ‘n’ roll.
6:30-9 p.m. at The Old Barn Drinkery, The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Event Venue: Fog Holler plays bluegrass past and future for a $10 cover.
7-9 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth: Eric Link plays old, new and original songs.
