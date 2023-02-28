WENATCHEE — Wineries near Lake Chelan bring musicians to play live music, weekly. Whether you like country, piano, jazz, or classic hits, you're covered. Big stage shows by the symphony and a touring drumming project feature as well.
Thursday
4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Nic Allen is a solo acoustic artist who brings Southern influence to soulful song renditions of country, blues and rock ‘n’ roll.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Dan Quigley, aka “Piano Man of Chelan,” performs live music.
Friday
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Confluence Jazz Trio performs live for jazz night.
7-10 p.m. at Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 527 Piere St., Wenatchee. Taste of Whisky plays songs from five decades of classic rock ‘n’ roll music.
Saturday
1-4 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery. Kitty Mae brings a big country voice to danceable music.
3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Older & Wiser is a trio of musicians who play hits from the '60s to the '90s, with original interpretations.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Charlie Solbrig strums flamenco music on guitar and performs covers.
7 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents the concert “When In Rome,” featuring music by Hector Berlioz and Ottorino Respighi.
7:30-9:30 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. TAIKOPROJECT’s drumming unites Japanese tradition with American innovation to create movement and rhythm.
Sunday
2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson. Gavin McLaughlin is “a homegrown country boy with a passion for all genres of music” according to the Facebook event.
Wednesday, March 8
8:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Three punk bands play a show with $10 cover for 21+ including Off With Their Heads, Not All There and The Nightmares.
