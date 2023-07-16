The area's live music offerings for the week ahead feature lots of solo musicians and small bands at winery tasting rooms near Lake Chelan and bars in Leavenworth. Two open mic nights invite talent.
Thursday
- 5-7 p.m. at Rhein Haus, 707 Highway 2, Leavenworth: The Skiffs duo in a rockabilly style.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Rocky Pond Estate Winery, 212 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan: Whisky Trail plays from five decades of favorites.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee: Chris Ward plays country music.
- 6-8 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson: An Open Mic Night for poetry, music and comedy talents.
- 6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson: Full Vinyl Jacket is a rock ‘n’ roll cover band.
- 6:30-9 p.m. at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Event Venue, 15° South Stage, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee: Nic Allen gravitates toward country, blues and rock ‘n’ roll music.
- 7:30 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center Courtyard, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Husbands and Plastic Picnic play in the outdoor courtyard for the Black Box Concert Series. Tickets are $24.
Friday
- 4 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: The Skiffs sing with guitar and stand up bass.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan: Hans Hessburg plays live music.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery: Confluence Jazz Trio plays live for jazz night.
- 6-8:30 p.m. at Icicle Ridge Winery, 8977 North Road, Peshastin: Darnell Scott plays live for the music on the lawn series.
- 6-9 p.m. at Lake Chelan Winery, 3519 Highway 150, Chelan: The LakeBoys play live music for dancing.
- 6-9 p.m. at Malaga Springs Winery, 3450 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga: Given to Fly plays old to new country, classic rock ‘n’ roll and grunge music.
- 6-9 p.m. at München Haus, 709 Front St., Leavenworth: Trevor Wire plays roots music on guitar.
- 6 p.m. at Siren Song Wines, 635 South Lakeshore Road, Chelan: The Francesco Crosara trio plays jazz standards and original compositions.
- 7 p.m. at Columbia Valley Brewing, 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee: Rylei Franks and Jim West play live music.
- 7-9 p.m. at Lincoln Park, 1410 Mission St., Wenatchee: Steel Stone play the City of Wenatchee's Concert in the Park series.
- 7-9 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co., 3100 Ridgeway Drive, East Wenatchee: Nic Allen plays live music.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines, 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson: Night Fever plays live music.
Saturday
- 11 a.m. at The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, Quincy: Above & Beyond’s third Group Therapy Weekender with the Anjunafamily of fans.
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: BassICally is the vocalist Ally Paige.
- 5-8 p.m. at Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee: The Prairie Girls play acoustic bluegrass with harmonies.
- 5-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway Unit B, Manson: Nic Allen plays soulful southern music.
- 6 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center Alley, 15 Second St., Wenatchee: Hot August Nights Cabaret with the cast of “Kinky Boots” performing Broadway hits.
- 7-10 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth: The Paperboys play bluegrass, Celtic and Mexican folk music. Sway Wild opens with folk rock and pop music. Tickets are $35 at icicle.org.
- 7 p.m. at Wenatchee Avenue and Orondo Avenue, Wenatchee: The Night Market on the Ave brings music by Adrian Xavier, a Seattle reggae artist, and DJ Stray from Portland.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines: Jokers Run plays live country music.
- 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson: Joe Slick plays the Heat Nightclub.
Sunday
- 1-4 p.m. at Rio Vista Wines, 24415 Highway 97, Chelan: Whisky Trail is the World’s Best Band for 2023.
- 2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson: Cam Hardt sings, plays guitar and keeps rhythm with percussion.
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: Owen Barnhart plays classic country, rock ‘n’ roll and folk songs.
Monday
- 4-6 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars & Sorrento’s Ristorante, 3875 Highway 97A, Chelan: Carly Ann Calbero is a vocalist.
- 6-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97A, Chelan: An Open Mic Night for vocalists and musicians with registration on Facebook page.
Wednesday
- 6-9 p.m. at München Haus: Dugi B is a one man band from Charlotte, North Carolina.
- 7-9 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth: Seth Garrido plays soulful songs.