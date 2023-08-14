NCWlivemusic

Of the musicians who play live music in North Central Washington, some are original singer-songwriters and many offer an eclectic blend of big hits from country, rock 'n' roll and folk music in an acoustic style. During this season, the outdoor venues at winery tasting rooms in Chelan are popular. Bass Canyon Festival booms at The Gorge Amphitheatre all weekend.
Thursday
- 4 p.m. at Leavenworth Community Farmers Market, 330 Evans St., Leavenworth: Yotes plays Americana ‘50s country and ‘80s neo-rockabilly.
- 5-7 p.m. at Horan Estates Winery, 15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee: Brittany Jean is a folk singer and songwriter recording her sixth album.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee: Chris Ward plays country music.
- 6-8 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson: Open Mic Night for musicians, poets and comics.
- 6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson: The Lowdown Drifters mix country, folk and rock influences in original songs since 2015.
- 6:30-9 p.m. at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Event Venue 15° South Stage, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee: Gina Belliveua is an acoustic folk singer and songwriter.
Friday
- 3 p.m.-late at The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, Quincy: Bass Canyon Festival is Excision’s event with a lineup of headbanging bass music with visuals from The Paradox.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan: Dan Quigley plays piano.
- 6-8 p.m. at Campbell’s Resort, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan: Live music at the pub and veranda.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery: Confluence Jazz Trio plays live for jazz night.
- 6-8:30 p.m. at Icicle Ridge Winery, 8977 North Road, Peshastin: Chris Ward plays country music on the lawn.
- 6-9 p.m. at Lake Chelan Winery, 3519 Highway 150, Chelan: The LakeBoys play their regular set by the crush pad dance floor.
- 6-9 p.m. at München Haus, 709 Front St., Leavenworth: Owen Barnhart plays soulful classic Americana music on banjo and guitar.
- 6-9 p.m. at Siren Song Vineyard Estate & Winery, 635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan: Mark Lewis, saxophonist and flutist, plays with a jazz quartet.
- 7-10 p.m. at Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 527 Piere St., Wenatchee: Whisky Trail plays from five decades of hits.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Little Foot, Noble Hobo and David Phantom play a show presented by Snatchee Records for a $5 cover.
Saturday
- 2-5 p.m. at Freehand Cellars, 420 Windy Point Drive, Wapato: Whisky Trail plays a classic rock road trip.
- 3 p.m.-late at The Gorge Amphitheatre: Bass Canyon Festival continues.
- 4-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars, 67 Wapato Way, Manson: Lorin Yeaton plays live music.
- 5-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway Unit B, Manson: Nic Allen plays with a Southern influence.
- 6 p.m. at Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee: Saltwater Sky plays a solo acoustic country set.
- 6-9 p.m. at Crescent Bar, 8995 Crescent Bar Road NW, Quincy: Older & Wiser plays live music on the deck.
- 6 p.m. at Martin-Scott Winery, 3400 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee: Rylei Franks plays an indie rock acoustic set.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines, 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson: Harmonious Funk is an R&B, funk and Top 40 show band.
- 7:30 p.m. at Snowy Owl Theater in Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth: BOSAYA with guitarist and sound producer Vadim Zariuta perform an indie-pop concert with special guest Tony B for $20-$25 tickets online at icicle.org.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s: The Cascadian Divide, Middle Finger Drive and The Trades play a show for a $5 cover.
Sunday
- 3 p.m.-late at The Gorge Amphitheatre: Bass Canyon Festival’s final day.
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: Owen Barnhart plays classic country, rock ‘n’ roll and folk songs.
Monday
- 6-9 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee: NCW Blues Jam is outside and family-friendly.
- 6-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97A, Chelan: Open Mic Night for vocalists and musicians.
Wednesday
- 7-9 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth: Erin McNamee plays rustic Americana music.