Musicians at wineries near Lake Chelan this weekend play hits from many genres, including country, folk, pop, rock 'n' roll and blues. The concert season at The Gorge Amphitheatre opens with an EDM festival. Live music continues into next week in Leavenworth and in Wenatchee for a blues jam.
Thursday
- 4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Steve Crabtree plays a blend of folk, rock ‘n’ roll, country, blues and cabaret music.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Chris Ward plays country music.
Friday
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan. Nic Allen plays acoustic music on the patio.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Confluence Jazz Trio performs live for jazz night.
- 6-8 p.m. at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Elaine Eagle plays a mix of covers and original songs as a vocalist and pianist.
- 6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Steve Crabtree performs with acoustic guitar.
- 6-8 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co., 3100 Ridgeway Drive, East Wenatchee. Darnell Scott performs blues, R&B and soul music.
Saturday
- All day at The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. The first day of the Illenium festival features performances by Illenium, Tiësto, Eptic, William Black, Moore Kismet, DNMO and PawS.
- 1-4 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars & Sorrento’s Ristorante, 3875 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan. Whisky Trail is the 2022 World’s Best winner for its rock ‘n’ roll cover songs.
- 4-7 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan. The Phoenix is a high-energy Top 40 R&B/Dance band formed in 2014 by five musicians.
- 4-7 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway, Unit B, Manson. Nic Allen plays soulful music with a Southern influence.
- 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. Jacob Simms plays for the Summer Kickoff Parking Lot Party at the craft brewery for a $5 cover.
- 6 p.m. at Martin-Scott Winery, 3400 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee. Rylei Franks plays a laid back set with acoustic guitar.
- 6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars Chelan. Nate Weakley plays a mix of classic and alternative rock ‘n’ roll with some rhythm and blues.
- 7-10 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing. The Skiffs play an updated brand of traditional country and radio rock with special guest Mike Bills.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines, 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson. Sin City Band is a Seattle-based Top 40 and rock ‘n’ roll cover band.
- 8-10 p.m. at The Vogue Coffee Bar, 117 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Whisky Trail plays classic rock ‘n’ roll tunes.
- 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson. Jet City Players from Seattle play rock ‘n’ roll hits from the ‘80s to 2000s.
Sunday
- All day at The Gorge Amphitheatre. The second day of Illenium festival features performances by Illenium, Dabin, Acraze, Nurko, Imanu, Tsu Nami and Friendzone.
- 2-5 p.m. at Larc Hill Vineyard Ranch, 3799 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan. The Skiffs play live music.
- 4-7 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards. Loose Change plays live music.
- 4-8 p.m. at The Sunshine Ranch, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee. End of the Line is the duo of Elaine Eagle and Ramiro Espinoza who celebrate their last six years of making music and playing covers together.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines. Radio 80 plays hit radio songs from the ‘80s, including new wave and rock ‘n’ roll.
Monday
- 6-9 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing. The NCW Blues Jam event “Tunes by the Tracks” is family-friendly music with limited seating provided, so lawn chairs are recommended.
Wednesday
- 6-8 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth. Seth Garrido plays classic country hits.