#NCWlivemusic - 1

Live music fills the air in the evenings at local wineries near Lake Chelan. Two open mic nights continue for the summer. Boygenius plays at The Gorge Amphitheatre.

Thursday



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?