Live music fills the air in the evenings at local wineries near Lake Chelan. Two open mic nights continue for the summer. Boygenius plays at The Gorge Amphitheatre.
Thursday
- 5-7 p.m. at Horan Estates Winery, 15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee: Brittany Jean sings folk songs.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee: Chris Ward sings country music.
- 6-8 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson: Open Mic Night for poets, musicians and comedians.
- 6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson: Vertigo Zoo is a U2 tribute band from Seattle.
- 6:30-9 p.m. at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Events Venue Old Barn Drinkery, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee: Curtis Moore sings a fusion of Americana, folk, country and blues music.
Friday
- 4-7 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson: Whisky Trails plays classic rock as a #MixedTape party-band.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan: Chris Frue plays jazz songs.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery: Confluence Jazz Trio performs live for jazz night.
- 6-9 p.m. at Lake Chelan Winery, 3519 Highway 150, Chelan: The LakeBoys play near an outdoors dance floor.
- 6-9 p.m. at Siren Song Vineyard Estate & Winery, 635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan: Cascadia Groove plays original funky jazz tunes and memorable covers.
- 6-9 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co., 3100 Ridgeway Drive, East Wenatchee: Older & Wiser plays semi-acoustic tunes from the ‘60s to ‘90s.
- 6-8 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company, 108 Island View St., Wenatchee: Rylei Franks and Jim West play original music.
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Icicle Ridge Winery, 8977 North Road, Peshastin: Nate Weekly Band plays outdoors for Music on the Lawn.
Saturday
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: The Prairie Girls are a young acoustic country trio, daughters of Jumpers Flats members.
- 4-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars, 67 Wapato Way, Manson: Mac Potts is a local pianist.
- 5-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway Unit B, Manson: Carly Schoening is a singer, songwriter and guitarist.
- 7-10 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth: Birds of Play from Colorado and Gideon’s Daughter play folk and Americana music for $25 tickets.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines, 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson: Curtis Moore plays live music.
- 8-10:30 p.m. at The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George: Boygenius plays as an American indie rock supergroup since 2018 for $49.50 general tickets at livenation.com.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Otho, Pastel Motel and Moss Glow put on a show presented by Snatchee Records for a $5 cover.
Sunday
- 2-5 p.m. at Amos Rome Vineyards, 700 Wapato Lake Road, Manson: Older & Wiser plays live music.
- 2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson: Elaine Eagle is a pianist, vocalist and songwriter.
- 2-4 p.m. at Wenatchee Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee: Gary Bowling and Marvin Tucker play for an all-ages social dance where last names beginning with A-L bring non refrigerated snacks.
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: Gina Belliveau plays looped, percussive acoustic folk and pop covers.
Monday
- 4-6 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars & Sorrento’s Ristorante, 3875 US Highway 97A, Chelan: Gina Belliveau plays pop covers with an acoustic folk twist.
- 6-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97, Chelan: An open mic night for musicians and vocalists.
Wednesday
- 4-7 p.m. at Watermill Winery on the Ave, 118 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Erin McNamee plays rustic Americana music.
- 6-8 p.m. at Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St., East Wenatchee: Bryson & Alma play for Wine Down Wednesday.
- 7-9 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth: Wyatt Wood is a solo acoustic artist.