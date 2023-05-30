Many regional musicians put their creative twist on the rock ‘n’ roll hits of past decades in acoustic styles. On Monday, a regular blues jam night and an open mic night takes place.
Thursday
- 6-8 p.m. at Martin Scott Winery, 3400 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee. Whisky Trail plays a special blend of classic rock ‘n’ roll.
- 6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. JunkBelly is a blues based pop/rock ‘n’ roll band with original tunes and deep cut covers featuring Wayne Evans, Mike Gamble and Rick Knowles.
Friday
- 4 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Whisky Trail plays live music.
- 5-8 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort, 344 Silica Road NW, Quincy. Local Songwriters Night is an open event with a lineup that brings Aaron Crawford, Joey Anderson and Chris Ward.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan. Eric Link plays a variety of old, new, and original songs on guitar, mandolin and Dobro.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Confluence Jazz Trio performs for jazz night.
- 6-9 p.m. at München Haus, 709 Front St., Leavenworth. The Ruthless Mercenaries cover decades of hit rock ‘n’ roll songs as an acoustic duo.
- 6-8 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company, 108 Island View St., Wenatchee. Rylei Franks plays original music with special guest Jim West.
- 7-9 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co., 3100 Ridgeway Drive, East Wenatchee. Mattlock and The Keys is a Seattle-based alternative rock ‘n’ roll band formed in 2021.
Saturday
- 3-6 p.m. at Malaga Springs Winery, 3450 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga. Older & Wiser plays as an acoustic trio.
- 3-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars, 67 Wapato Way, Manson. BassICally plays music for a spring wine release party.
- 5-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway, Unit B, Manson. Eric Link plays cover songs from Van Morrison to Sublime.
- 6 p.m. at Blue Spirits Distilling, 920 Front St., Leavenworth. Whisky Trail plays live music.
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Silvara Cellars, 77 Stage Road, Leavenworth. Nite Wave plays classic rock ‘n’ roll anthems to heartwarming ballads from the era of the ‘80s.
- 8 p.m. at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa. Nashville Hitmakers features musicians Evan Stevens, Mike Loudermilk, Wynn Varble, James Dean Hicks and Chris Ward telling stories and playing hits for $40 tickets.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. CobraHawk and Defiant play for a $5 cover in a show presented by Snatchee Records.
Monday, June 5
- 6-9 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. Tunes by the Tracks is a family-friendly outdoor jam night for North Central Washington musicians.
- 6-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97A, Chelan. An Open mic every Monday through Labor Day hosts vocalists and musicians.
Wednesday, June 7
- 4-7 p.m. at Watermill Winery on the Ave, 118 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Elaine Eagle plays live pop music with piano and vocals.
- 6-8 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth. Ruthless Mercenaries reimagine classic songs from different decades.
- 7:30 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Postmodern Jukebox makes the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of yesterday for $49-$69 tickets + VIP add-ons.