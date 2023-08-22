NCWlivemusic

The live music events in North Central Washington Aug. 24-30 bring regional and touring artists to stages at wineries and main arts venues. Open mic nights leave room for amateur performers to practice in front of audiences.
Thursday
- 6-8 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson: Open Mic Night for musicians, poets and comedians.
- 6-8 p.m. at Mountain Springs Lodge, 19115 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth: Sergio Cuevas plays live music in many genres, from country and blues, to latin and reggae.
- 6-9 p.m. at München Haus, 709 Front St., Leavenworth: Corban Welter is a songwriter of Americana roots music.
- 6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson: Petty Thief does a musically accurate set of Tom Petty’s Greatest Hits.
- 6:30-10 p.m. at The Old Barn Drinkery at the Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Event Venue, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee: Mac Potts is a singer and pianist.
Friday
- 4-7 p.m. at Goose Ridge Estate Vineyard and Winery, 920 Front St., Suite B3, Leavenworth: Whisky Trail's acoustic trio plays classic rock ‘n’ roll.
- 4-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars, 67 Wapato Way, Manson: Open Mic Night for casual performers.
- 6-8:30 p.m. at Icicle Ridge Winery, 8977 North Road, Peshastin: Brian Blair plays for the music on the lawn series.
- 6-9 p.m. at Lake Chelan Winery, 3519 Highway 150, Chelan: The LakeBoys play hit songs at their regular venue with a dance floor.
- 6-9 p.m. at Siren Song Wines Vineyard Estate and Winery, 635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan: Danny Quintero sings in the Sinatra “Bel Canto” style from the Great American Songbook.
- 6 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co., 3100 Ridgeway Drive, East Wenatchee: JunkBelly is a blues, soul, funk and rock ‘n’ roll band.
- 6-8 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Brewing Co., 108 E. Island View St., Wenatchee: Rylei Franks plays original music with special guest Jim West.
- 7 p.m. at North Central Washington Fair, 601 N. Monroe St., Waterville: Shenandoah plays country hits from the Billboard charts for $25 tickets.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines, 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson: Petty Thief plays hit songs by Tom Petty.
- 7:30 p.m. at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: Wildermiss is an indie pop/rock band from Colorado that features in the outdoor courtyard for the Black Box concert series for $24 tickets.
- 9 p.m.-12 a.m. at NCW Fair: Kitty Mae covers country music with a full band at the beer garden.
Saturday
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: BassICally sings from a wide range of music.
- 5-8 p.m. at Twisted Cork and Taphouse, 94 Wapato Point Parkway, Suite B, Manson: Eric Link plays eclectic cover songs.
- 6-9 p.m. at Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee: Rachel Cole is an Austin, Texas-based Americana and roots artist.
- 6-8 p.m. at Martin Scott Winery, 3400 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee: Whisky Trail's full #mixedtape classic rock party band. Make reservations for tables, otherwise bring chairs or blankets.
- 7-10 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth: The Lil Smokies from Montana play modern Americana roots music. The Chumlilies all-female band from Leavenworth open the show at the meadow stage outdoors.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines: Randy Hansen plays the music of Jimi Hendrix.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s Tavern, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: The Van Dels, Daggerface and The Nightmares play a show presented by Snatchee Records for a $5 cover.
Sunday
- 2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson: Pat D’Angelo plays acoustic music.
- 2-4 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Linda Rollings plays at the all-ages social dance for $7 for members and $10 for non-members. Last names A-L bring non-refrigerated snacks.
- 3-6 p.m. at Sorrento's Ristorante at Tsillan Cellars, 3875 Highway 97, Chelan: Whisky Trail plays from five decades of classic rock ‘n’ roll.
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: Mike Bills plays from a blend of genres.
Monday
- 4-6 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars: Whisky Trail band plays for Music Under the Vines with reservations recommended.
- 6-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97, Chelan: Open Mic Night for vocalists and musicians.
Wednesday
- 6-8 p.m. at Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee: Whisky Trail was voted the 2023 World’s Best Band.
- 6:30 p.m. at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Events Venue: The Pine Hearts are a trio of guitar, mandolin and bass.
- 7-9 p.m. at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth: Ruthless Mercenaries reimagine classics from all decades.