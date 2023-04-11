Here are more opportunities to enjoy live music from a wide variety of genres at winery tasting rooms and bars this weekend, plus a show at the casino night club and a dance at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center.
Thursday
4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Bryson Evans is a rootsy singer-songwriter.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Dan Quigley is also known as “The Piano Man of Chelan.”
Friday
6-9 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. Older & Wiser perform live music.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Confluence Jazz Trio performs for jazz night.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Bryson Evans performs live music with roots in classic country and Americana.
8-10 p.m. at Bushel and Bee, 900 Front St., Suite C, Leavenworth. Whisky Trail plays songs from five decades of rock ‘n’ roll.
Saturday
1-4 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars and Sorrento’s Ristorante, 3875 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan. End of the Line is the musical duo of Elaine Eagle and Ramiro Espinoza playing rock ‘n’ roll, country and folk music.
3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Bryson Evans plays acoustic country with guitar, fiddle and banjo.
3-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson. Owen Barnhart plays classic country, rock ‘n’ roll and folk songs.
6-9 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing. The Skiffs perform with Mike Bills as a trio covering classic country and rock ‘n’ roll.
6-9 p.m. at Château Faire Le Pont Winery. Charlie Solbrig, flamenco strummer, performs covers.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars Chelan. Mel Peterson performs a fusion of contemporary pop, jazz standards, classic country, gospel and R&B music.
9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson. Groove Nation plays music from R&B, Motown, funk, classic rock ‘n’ roll, retro ‘70s and ‘80s and disco.
9:30 p.m. at Wally’s House of Booze, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. The Lovedarts and Moss Glow, plus guest, play a show for a $5 cover.
Sunday
2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson. Eric Link plays a variety of songs on guitar, mandolin and Dobro.
2-4 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Gary Bowling and Marvin Tucker perform live music for dancing. Last names beginning with A-L bring nonrefrigerated snacks. Cost is $7 for members and $10 for non-members.
3-6 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery. Mel Peterson performs as a “beautiful, humble, southern spirit” according to a Facebook post on the event.
