#NCWlivemusic - web graphic

Here are more opportunities to enjoy live music from a wide variety of genres at winery tasting rooms and bars this weekend, plus a show at the casino night club and a dance at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center. 

Thursday



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?