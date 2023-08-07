NCWlivemusic

In North Central Washington, musicians play live shows at many vineyards near Lake Chelan at their outdoor venues in the warmer months. Two open mic nights invite amateurs to perform. A social dance at the senior center invites all ages. Two late-night punk shows at Wally's add to Wenatchee's weekend scene.
Thursday
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Rocky Pond Winery, 212-A E. Woodin Ave., Chelan: Whisky Trail’s Single Malt is a solo acoustic set with reservations recommended.
- 6-8 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson: Open Mic Night for musicians, poets and comedians.
- 6-9 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson: Dimestore Prophets play for the Sunset in Paradise concert series.
- 6:30 p.m. at The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Event Venue Old Barn Drinkery, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee: Cajun Moon plays a musical tribute to JJ Cale.
Friday
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: The Skiffs play rockabilly music.
- 4-7 p.m. at Goose Ridge Tasting Room, 920 Front St., Suite B3, Leavenworth: Leah Justine is a country music singer and songwriter.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vin du Lac Winery & Bistro, 105 Highway 150, Chelan: TLC Jazz Band plays live music on the patio.
- 6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee: Confluence Jazz Trio plays live for jazz night.
- 6-8:30 p.m. at Icicle Ridge Winery, 8977 North Road, Peshastin: Don Wood & the Summer Jam Sesh play for the Friday Night Music on the Lawn series.
- 6-9 p.m. at Lake Chelan Winery, 3519 Highway 150, Chelan: The LakeBoys play music good for dancing.
- 6 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company, 108 Island View St., Wenatchee: Rylei Franks plays original music with guest Jim West.
- 6-9 p.m. at Union Hill Cider Co., 3100 Ridgeway Drive, East Wenatchee: Joey Anderson has six Inland Northwest Country Music Association awards in the past four years.
- 8-10 p.m. at The Vogue Coffee Bar, 117 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan: Whisky Trail plays classic rock 'n' roll as an acoustic trio.
- 8 p.m. at Wally’s, 322 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee: The Nightmares, The Wild Jumps and The Disorderlies play punk rock, presented by Snatchee Records for a $5 cover.
Saturday
- 1-4 p.m. at Benson Vineyards Estate Winery, 754 Winesap Ave., Chelan: Given to Fly features vocals, guitar, bass and drums in a diverse set.
- 3-6 p.m. at Larc Hill Vineyard Ranch, 3799 Highway 97A, Chelan: The Skiffs play with guitar and stand up bass.
- 4 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97A, Chelan: Loose Change is a six-person rock ‘n’ roll band.
- 4-7 p.m. at Skagit Cellars, 67 Wapato Way, Manson: Owen Barnhart sings with banjo and guitar.
- 5 p.m. at Malaga Springs Winery, 3450 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga: Mike Bills plays a genre mix on slide guitar and percussion kit.
- 6 p.m. at Blue Spirits Distilling, 920 Front St., Leavenworth: Whisky Trail performs with the original drummer.
- 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery: Older & Wiser plays repurposed classic covers for $10 tickets.
- 7-10 p.m. at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth: The HillBenders play a musical tribute to The Who’s legendary catalog.
- 7-10 p.m. at Winegirl Wines, 222 E. Wapato Way, Manson: Full Vinyl Jacket is a classic rock ‘n’ roll cover band.
- 9:30 p.m. at Wally’s: Headwound, Not for the Innocent and Buttafuko play a show presented by Snatchee Records for a $5 cover.
Sunday
- 12 p.m. at Cashmere Community Farmers Market, 600 Cotlets Way, Cashmere: Yotes plays ‘50s country, ‘80s neo-rockabilly and Johnny Cash music.
- 1-4 p.m. at Rio Vista Wines, 24415 Highway 97, Chelan: Brittany Jean is writing her sixth folk album.
- 2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson: Dani Bacon plays folk and Americana music as a singer and songwriter.
- 2-4 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee: Double Deal plays for a social dance for all ages; $7 for members and $10 for non-members. Last names M-Z bring non-refrigerated snacks.
- 4-7 p.m. at Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee: Seth Garrido and Owen Barnhart play a live show together.
- 4-7 p.m. at Chelan Ridge Winery: Mel Peterson performs jazz standards, country, gospel, R&B and contemporary pop music.
- 5-7 p.m. at Off the Hill Tasting Room, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee: Carly Klein sings with acoustic guitar.
Monday
- 6-8 p.m. at Mellisoni Vineyards, 3155 Highway 97, Chelan: Open Mic Night for vocalists and musicians with signups on Facebook page.
Wednesday
- 6-8 p.m. at Bianchi Vineyards: Gavin McLaughlin plays for Wine Down Wednesday.
- 7-9 p.m. at Leavenworth Ski Hill, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth: Whisky Trail plays a special blend of classic rock ’n’ roll.