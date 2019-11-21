LEAVENWORTH — A new tale is making its way to the Leavenworth Summer Theater lineup next summer and one of its two venues is getting an upgrade, if all goes according to plan.
“The Secret Garden,” the story of love, loss and transformation, based on the classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, is making its first appearance. It joins “The Sound of Music” which returns for its 25th production, with some new ideas, according to a posting on the theater’s website.
The third production is Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man,’ featuring 76 trombones, a shipoopi or two and some trouble in River City. The musical has been seen on the LST stage before, but its venue — the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery stage — could be getting an upgrade if a proposal now in the works follows the script.
The Leavenworth Fish Hatchery is proposing building a new outdoor stage south of the current site that would provide more parking space, create less disruption to hatchery operations and reduce noise for surrounding neighbors.
The current stage was built in 1991 by hatchery staff for the Wenatchee River Salmon Festival.
It was added onto in 1993 with upgrades added over the years by Leavenworth Summer Theater, which has a special-use permit to use the facility for its summer productions.
When LST proposed making some upgrades and repairs, hatchery staff saw an opportunity to go one step further and move the facility.
The proposed site, currently used for piling gravel, is near the area used for winter cross-country skiing.
An environmental assessment on the project, one of the requirements for building a new structure on federal land, is currently out for public review. For details, go to wwrld.us/34fIqxK.
Comments on the proposal can be sent to Julia Pinnix at julia_pinnix@fws.gov or 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, WA, 98826.