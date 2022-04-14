KENNEWICK — Prolific Banda artist Luis Angel Franco Rivera is the latest act announced to take the stage this summer at the 20222 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo.
Rivera, who goes by stage name Luis Angel “El Flaco” and hails from Sinaloa, Mexico, broke out into the international music scene with his 2020 hit “Reflexion.”
Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Friday. Admission into the fair is also required. He’ll perform on the main stage at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
“This Sinaloan artist has become a sensation with his artistic interpretation of the lyrics, reaching the hearts of many,” read a news release from the fair.
Rivera studied music and opera at the Culiacan School of the Arts in Sinaloa, and has held a deep appreciation for Central American music since his childhood.
Though he grew up in poverty, his dream of being an artist never waned — even as he was busy selling tacos to help support his family as a teenager.
“Luis Angel pursued his dreams, looking for opportunities to perform in regional local bands. He was rejected many times, yet he did not give up. After a year, Banda Gallo believed in his talent and his adventures in music began at 15 years of age,” said the release.
Rivera performed with bands for 16 years before going solo in 2020.
His music so far has gained acclaim and attention from Banda lovers across the U.S., Mexico and Central America.
His YouTube channel alone has amassed more than 786 million views.
