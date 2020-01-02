TWISP — The next set of winter-themed nature journaling classes taught by Twisp artists Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau start Friday with part one of “Identifying and Drawing Animal Tracks: Foot Morphology and Drawing Basics.”
A follow-up class is set for Jan. 28. A second series, “For the Love of Winter,” runs Fridays from Jan. 31 through Feb. 28.
The classes combine outdoor excursions with indoor nature drawing lessons, and are designed for artists of all skill levels, age 16 and up. All materials are provided and students take home a completed work after each class.
Friday’s class is from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Learn about animal tracks and what to look for, then focus on drawing them starting with shapes and proportion, contour and volume, and how to draw the distinction between things that are depressed versus raised. The cost is $60.
“Drawing Animal Tracks: Honing Your Skills” follows from 2-5 pm. Jan. 28. The cost is $40. Take both track drawing classes and you’ll receive a $10 refund at the second class.
The “For the Love of Winter” Series classes are all from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays. Each class starts with an optional outdoor short natural history excursion, on foot or snowshoes. The class then picks up at Howard’s TwispWorks studio for 3 hours of drawing lessons, with tips and step-by-step “recipes” for drawing and nature journaling, then hone in on details and more expressive techniques.
- Jan. 31: Sun, Snow, Light & Shadows
- Feb. 7: The River in Winter
- Feb. 21: Winter Birds
- Feb. 28: Snowy Peaks & Valleys
Space is limited to 12 people per class. Registration is required. Attend individual classes for $65 or register for all four at a discounted rate of $240. Register at mountainkindphotography.com or contact Mary Kiesau at 509-551-6714, kiesau@gmail.com or Perri Howard, 509-557-2299, perri@vmgworks.com.