WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s annual “A Night at the Museum” fundraiser is 6-9 p.m. March 21, featuring four experiences in one.
Enjoy a brewery and cider house, a relaxing coffeehouse, a speakeasy and a wine bar.
Entertainment will be provided by:
- The Feral Folk, a folk-rock band from Seattle that includes Nick Johnson, Jeff Heringer and Allie LaRoe.
- Chumlilies, a Leavenworth string band that includes Christina May on guitar, whistle stick, whacker box and vocals; Emily Keenan on bass, guitar and vocals; Molly Elder on banjo, whacker box and vocals; and Adina Scott on fiddle, mandolin and vocals.
- Just Plain Darin is Spokane solo acoustic artist and songwriter Darin Hildebrand, formerly the front man for rock band Kidd Robin. He has a warm appeal and sense of humor that plays well on stage.
- The Well Strung, featuring Wenatchee’s Jac Tiechner, Mike Choman, Roger Vandivort and Evan Anderson. They play old jazz covers, blues tunes and some bossa nova.
Tickets are $50 for museum members, $60 for nonmembers. Included in the ticket price are 12 sample tokens, one full-pour token, and unlimited food samples. Bottles of wine, beer and spirits will be available for purchase and all sales benefit the museum. Call 888-6240 or go to wenatchee valleymuseum.org to reserve your tickets.
The beverage vendors include Bianchi Vineyards, Chris Daniel Winery, Columbia Distributing, Fielding Hills Winery, Leony’s Cellars, Snowdrift Cider, Union Hill Cider Co. and Velen Winery.