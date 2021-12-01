Nominate your favorite Christmas lights display

Nominate your own Christmas lights display or a neighbor's display to be included in a holiday lights guide that will publish on Dec. 16.

 Unsplash/Juliana Malta

With Thanksgiving behind us — if you still have leftovers you might want to cut your losses and toss them — it's time to set our sights on Christmas and the bright lights of the season.

Go! wants to know where to find the brightest, most festive holiday light displays this year. We’ll publish a map in print and online on Dec. 16. If the red-and-green glow from your home lights up the neighborhood and you’d like to be featured on our map, let us know. Fill out the submission form online at wenatcheeworld.com/holidaylights/. And be sure to upload a photo of your light display.

You can also nominate a friend or neighbor to be included on the map. Please include their telephone number. Questions? Email go@wenatcheeworld.com.

The holiday lights guide will be available online Dec. 16-31.

