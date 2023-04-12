CASHMERE — Plenty of "pickers," gold large enough to pick up, will be on hand at the North Central Washington Prospectors 23rd annual Gold Treasure Show this weekend.

The show is at the Chelan County Fairgrounds, 5700 Wescott Drive, Cashmere, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday for $5 admission, or free for ages 12 and younger.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?