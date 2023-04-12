CASHMERE — Plenty of "pickers," gold large enough to pick up, will be on hand at the North Central Washington Prospectors 23rd annual Gold Treasure Show this weekend.
The show is at the Chelan County Fairgrounds, 5700 Wescott Drive, Cashmere, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday for $5 admission, or free for ages 12 and younger.
More than 60 vendors will have booths at the show, with jewelry, gems, minerals and artisanal creations. Gold Pay Dirt is a booth run by Sue Enright, and sells plastic bags of sand with bits of gold for prospectors to use for practice panning for gold at home.
A metal detecting hunt on the fairgrounds will happen on both days. Breakfast and lunch will be available. The raffle on Sunday will draw four tickets and 800-1,000 people are expected to attend.
Sue Enright's husband, Donald Enright, president of the board for NWC Prospectors, said there are 300-400 members who mostly live outside of the area, but use their mining claims on Blewett Pass. About 50 members currently attend the local meetings on the third Tuesday of the month from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Eastmont Parks Community Center, 230 N. Georgia St., East Wenatchee.
As a service project, the NCW Prospectors pick up litter on Highway 97 near their claims by Peshastin Creek.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone